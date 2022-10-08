It’s been a slow-moving first half for JMU in its second Sun Belt Conference road game of the season. But once the Dukes figured it out, they didn’t look back.
JMU is leading Arkansas State at the half 14-3. Here’s the good, bad and ugly of the first 30 minutes.
The Good: Ukwu returns in big way
JMU defensive end Isaac Ukwu went down with an injury on the first drive. It didn’t look good for the redshirt senior, who stayed on the turf holding his lower body. He’s already missed significant time in his JMU career with two ACL tears.
Then, after sitting out the next Arkansas State offensive drive, Ukwu came back — in a big way.
Ukwu sacked Arkansas State redshirt senior quarterback James Blackmon on his first play back onto the field late in the first quarter for a four-yard loss. He ended the first half with four tackles — second on the defense — a tackle for loss and the one sack.
The Bad: Arkansas State pass defense
It took a bit for the Dukes’ offense to materialize. But when it did, the Red Wolves’ pass defense couldn’t contain JMU.
Graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio ended the first half 17-for-22 for 183 yards and two touchdowns. It’s already tied his completion total from the Appalachian State game, which is the most Centeio’s had since the opening game versus Middle Tennessee, when he completed 21 passes.
The Ugly: Penalties are back
After having no penalties last week, they’re now proving costly. On the first drive, JMU committed a pre-snap penalty on offense — something head coach Curt Cignetti had specifically pointed to as something he wanted to avoid on the road.
Then, JMU freshman cornerback Chauncey Logan committed a roughing the kicker penalty on Arkansas State freshman kicker Dominic Zvada with 12:27 left in the second quarter. It let the Red Wolves tack on their one and only field goal from 25 yards out just over one minute later.
JMU is 30 minutes away from walking out of Jonesboro, Arkansas, 5-0 (3-0 Sun Belt), so long as it begins the third quarter the way the second quarter ended.