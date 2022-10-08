Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 26 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Eastern Highland Counties, and Northern Virginia Blue Ridge and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Eastern Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&