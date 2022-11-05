It seems like one side is in fast forward, while JMU is playing catch-up. Yet, the Dukes are knotted up with Louisville 10-10 at the break. Here’s the good, bad and ugly from the first 30 minutes of JMU’s first Power 5 game since 2019.
The good: JMU runs to the left
JMU opened the game with a heavy dose of graduate running back Percy Agyei-Obese. Yes, he was running hard, but redshirt sophomore left tackle Tyshawn Wyatt and redshirt freshman left guard Josh Toner opened up the holes necessary for Agyei-Obese and the Dukes’ backs to find success on the left side.
Agyei-Obese’s first drive was highlighted by a 21-yard run down the left sideline, as well as multiple runs in which he broke Cardinals defenders’ tackles. He ended the first drive with 44 yards rushing and half with 16 rushes for 83 yards and one touchdown.
Redshirt freshman running back Kaelon Black also joined the party in the second quarter, accumulating 42 total yards on one drive that capped with an Agyei-Obese nine-yard run to put JMU up 10-7 with 1:43 left in the first half.
The bad: The Dukes’ containment of Cunningham
Going into the matchup, JMU redshirt senior cornerback Jordan Swann and head coach Curt Cignetti said Louisville redshirt senior quarterback Malik Cunningham presented a challenge the Dukes’ haven’t seen before — he’s able to extend plays with his legs, they said, and so far, it’s shown.
Cunningham kept multiple plays alive in the first half, both to run and pass. He ended the half 8-for-13 with 118 yards passing and a touchdown to go along with a long of an 18-yard rush. He drove the Cardinals’ offense 65 yards before the half to add a field goal.
The ugly: JMU passing attack
It wasn’t until the 6:53 mark of the second quarter that graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio completed his first pass of the game.
It’s windy — according to AccuWeather, there’s no current wind advisory, but according to The Weather Channel, Louisville, Kentucky, is experiencing 12 mph winds.
Because of it, JMU only passed the ball six times to 24 runs. Centeio finished the first half 2-for-6 with just 27 yards passing.
Even still, JMU finds itself tied at the half. With the wind, though, an explosive passing game might not be feasible to put the Dukes over the edge on the road as 7.5-point underdogs. Instead, more Agyei-Obese and Black on the ground while keeping Cunningham in the pocket on defense is likely the best route to JMU leaving the Bluegrass State with its first win in nearly a month.