Only two quarters away from a ticket to Frisco, No. 3 JMU holds a 24-3 lead over No. 2 Sam Houston. After what was a slow first quarter, the Dukes are coming alive in the final few plays of the half. Now with the momentum, JMU needs to improve and continue that if they want to shut down the Bearkats.
The good: The defense
JMU knew heading into the game that Sam Houston’s defense was nothing like they’ve seen this season. Head coach Curt Cignetti commented during his O’Neils press luncheon that it would be the most difficult to run against so far this postseason, and it was a struggle for the first quarter.
Sam Houston kept JMU’s offense on its toes and closed any hole for the running backs. The Bearkats forced JMU to get creative, which eventually played in JMU’s favor when a trick play gave the Dukes the first touchdown of the game.
The Dukes’ defense was tested at the start of the game when an accidental blocked punt put the Bearkats inside the red zone on their first possession. Holding Sam Houston back for all four downs, JMU defense kept the game scoreless early. The next time the defense stepped onto the field, the Dukes were back in their defensive end and did the same thing.
The bad: JMU’s first quarter offense
Redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson only had a few seconds to commit and throw the ball before the Bearkats came running. While he’s had the time to throw the ball when needed, he’s been sacked behind the defense twice in the red zone. Johnson and the rest of the offense are slowly starting to get into their rhythm, but they don’t have the time they had against previous opponents.
The same can be said for the running backs. Senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese has the most carries so far this half, but they haven’t been the breakout runs the Dukes have seen against teams like VMI or Richmond.
The Dukes slowly began to find their rhythm in the second quarter, but it hasn’t converted on the scoreboard yet. If JMU can’t get control of its offense, the team will be at the complete mercy of the Sam Houston defense, who’ve already proved to be an early issue.
The ugly: JMU third down conversions
Regardless of the Dukes’ running back depth, JMU is one-for-six on its third down conversions. The Bearkats’ defense has forced the Dukes to punt the ball four times throughout the half, and it’s a major factor into the slow scoring half.
JMU has the lead, but Sam Houston controlled most of the half. In the last few offensive plays of the half JMU looked more like the team they’ve been, but it’s still a game that could turn on a dime. The Dukes need to stay focused on one goal at a time to finish the game.
