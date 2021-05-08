JMU women’s golf just won the CAA. All the starters will be back next year. And the year after that. Don’t look now, but inside the Shenandoah Valley a women’s golf dynasty might be brewing.
Sporting a starting lineup all year with no one older than a redshirt sophomore, the Dukes consistently improved as the season went on, crescendoing with a CAA championship April 13 where JMU rallied from a 16-stroke deficit. On the surface, it looked like it was smooth sailing for the Dukes each tournament, but the season got off to a rough start.
In the first tournament of the season, the February 19-21 Lake Oconee Invitationalat Mercer University, JMU finished last — 15th out of 15 teams. From that point on, the Dukes were on an upward trajectory that was sparked by a conversation head coach Tommy Baker had with the team following the mid-February tournament.
“This team bought into the idea that it’s not always about the talent, it’s not always about the work ethic, it’s not always about your management on the course,” Baker said. “It’s about, ‘Are you buying into the team concept?’”
A major catalyst of JMU’s improvement was freshman Amelia Williams’ play this season. Williams placed in the top 12 in each tournament following the Lake Oconee Invitational, including notching three top-five finishes. She not only tied the record for the lowest single round in program history at the River Landing Classic on March 9, but she then broke the tie two tournaments later in the ECU Easter Invitational by shooting a 67 (-5).
Even with her prowess on the course, Williams bought into the team concept preached by coach Baker seamlessly. She said she knew JMU was the place for her from her first visit.
“I knew this team was something special, I loved the girls when I came on my official [visit],” Williams said. “I knew I could make a difference with the team’s atmosphere because [the JMU golfers] were such good girls, I knew they had a strong work ethic … I would just be able to build with them and my golf game, and I loved coach Baker as a coach.”
Williams had her pick of the litter when it came to choosing where to play collegiate golf, receiving interest from schools up and down the southeast. At Bucholz High School in Gainesville, Florida, Williams finished inside the top-30 at Florida State Championships all four years. Baker, for this reason, said he was really interested in Williams’ response to his question: “JMU’s in the middle of the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia — why JMU?”
“She had such a great answer,” Baker said. “She said, ‘My family’s from Virginia, I’ve always dreamed of playing at a place like this and I can see myself contributing early and helping change the course of the program.’ And low and behold, from the moment she’s stepped on campus, she’s done exactly that.”
Williams is especially appreciated by Baker, he said, because she’s humble and goes about business in her own way. He said these traits bode well for her outlook in JMU’s program.
“I don’t really like to use the word ‘talent’ because it’s like the double-edged sword of ‘Talented people don’t work hard,’” Baker said. “But, [Williams’s] ability is second to none as far as her growth pattern over the next four years, and she’s gonna be a special one for us.”
Another catalyst of JMU’s success on the green this year has been redshirt freshman Kendall Turner. Turner, like Williams, improved all year, and her regular season culminated with winning the individual CAA title — coming back from a five-stroke deficit.
At the River Landing Classic, the same tournament Williams tied the program record for lowest single round, Turner set two records of her own. She tied the program record for the lowest individual 36-hole score to par with a 139 (-5) and broke the current Duke record — redshirt sophomore Kate Owens’ — for the lowest individual 54-hole score to par by shooting a 208 (-8).
The backbone of Turner’s success this season, Baker said, is her work ethic. He said the CAA individual title couldn’t have gone to anyone more deserving.
“[Turner’s] the old adage: She’s the first one to practice [and] she’s the last one to leave,” Baker said. “She might stress a little bit too much about her game, but her game is so good that we just call it ‘Kendall being Kendall,’ where she’ll probably struggle for a few holes then string three, four holes in a row with a birdie.”
Turner emphasized how her individual championship was earned and not given — “I just really want to be good, I guess,” she said. “I’ve always had a goal to play golf in college and I’ve always wanted to win, and I guess that kind of pushes me … I’m very competitive.”
Freshman Taylor Miano said both Turner and Williams have similar traits that make them so good. Besides the work ethic and time they put in, Miano said, they also have a lot of focus when they’re on the course.
Miano also said community service events, practice drills, competitions and just hanging out off the course has helped the team bond. The togetherness of the team, or the “we” factor, is transparent among the Dukes’ players despite golf being a predominately individual sport.
Coming off the conference championship, the Dukes are headed to the NCAA East Regionals, which start Monday, May 10. Both Turner and Williams pointed to things not only them as individuals can improve on going into regionals, but that the team can as a whole, as they said winning the tournament is dependent on the weakest link. For Williams, she said she’s working on her short game because she was solid from tee to green at CAA’s.
“[I’m working on] short game — chipping and putting [before regionals],” Turner said. “Because at conference, we all missed a lot of puts, so we’ve been working hard on that this past week. And we’re gonna keep working on it going into regionals.”
As the team is still young from top to bottom, there were a multitude of lessons for the Dukes to learn on the course this year. Both Turner and Williams’ biggest learning experiences are rooted from the beginning of the season.
“[I learned to be] patient,” Turner said. “Good golf is going to happen. I just have to keep grinding, keep practicing and stay patient and it would come — and it did.”
Williams said she learned that no matter how you play in a round or tournament, you can come back. She cited the first tournament of the year at Mercer and that even though they came in last, the team didn’t let it dictate the rest of the season by continuing to work hard and build as a cohesive unit.
Williams’ resilience and Turner’s work ethic are traits that any golf team would want, but JMU is still far from its final form. Williams, Turner and Miano made pitches about why recruits should join the program’s young nucleus.
“If I was in coach Baker’s shoes, I would probably tell a recruit that this program has been building a lot and [is] just getting so much better,” Miano said. “[We have] a lot of people that can help you out and just make you better as a person and make you better at golf.”
Williams echoed Miano’s statement about the program's growth, but also added that adding more talented players will only benefit the already-strong girls on the roster. Baker himself, however, is not just fond of Williams’ talent but also how “she’s never going to showboat anything” — which serves as a model for any incoming recruit.
Why should a recruit come to JMU? Turner put it quite bluntly: “Because we’re going to be really good. We’re going to win a lot.”
