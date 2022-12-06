Editor’s note: This is a live document that will be updated as transfer announcements and commitments are made by each student-athlete.
The NCAA transfer portal is open for football, and after JMU football’s 8-3 first season in the FBS, it’s time for a new recruiting cycle to begin.
The portal is open for FBS players from Dec. 5 to Jan. 18, with an additional 15-day window in mid-May. The biggest exception is that graduate players can transfer at any point. In addition, National Signing Day for collegiate football is Dec. 21, when high school athletes will formally sign with the schools they’ve verbally committed to.
This live document will track current JMU football athletes who’ve entered the transfer portal, where they commit and new athletes that commit to JMU.
Athletes who’ve entered the portal
Aaron Whear
The redshirt sophomore long snapper was the first JMU player to announce his move to the transfer portal, posting his announcement on Nov. 28. He didn’t play during his three years at JMU. Whear has two years of eligibility remaining.
Anthony Eaton
True freshman running back Anthony Eaton announced he entered the transfer portal Dec. 5. He didn’t play during his time at JMU and will have four years of eligibility remaining.
Athletes who’ve committed to JMU
Phoenix Sproles
Graduate transfer wide receiver Phoenix Sproles comes to the Dukes from North Dakota State. He played 50 games in his Bison career, racking up 61 catches for 888 yards and five touchdowns. Sproles didn’t play in 2022 and comes to JMU with one year of eligibility left.
Jordan McCloud
Graduate transfer quarterback Jordan McCloud started his career at USF from 2019-20 before transferring to Arizona in 2021, where he played three games. McCloud has two years of eligibility left and racked up a career-high 1,429 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions at USF in 2019.