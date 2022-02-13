The Rams and the Bengals take the field in Los Angeles, California, for Super Bowl 56. The Breeze Sports Desk shared who they think will win the Lombardi Trophy along with their score predictions.
Savannah Reger: Everyone here is going to give their take on why the Rams are going to win or why the Bengals are going to win. I’ll do what I typically do and think about it in sports betting terms. Los Angeles by four at home? It’s going to be closer than that. This is Joe Burrow we’re talking about. I’ve gotten the last two Super Bowls right, and I’ll do it again. Bengals win 28-27.
Madison Hricik: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took the world by storm during the 2019 College Football Playoff when he defeated now-Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence — but can he do it in the NFL? It’ll all come down to the line of scrimmage and how many hits Burrow and Rams quarterback Matt Stafford can take, or better yet, avoid, to get the ball out quick. It’ll be close, but Rams win 32-28.
Grant Johnson: There’s no sugarcoating it — the Bengals are America’s darling right now, and their quarterback, Joe Burrow (better known as Joe “Shiesty”) has taken the league by storm. But, that fever dream ends Sunday: The Rams’ D-line will eat Cincinnati's lunch, and Los Angeles quarterback Matt Stafford will take advantage of the well-deserved spotlight that’s finally shining on him. Rams win 24-20.
John Breeden: No NFL expert could’ve predicted that the Bengals would defeat the Chiefs to advance to the Super Bowl. The Rams would’ve been a safer bet, as they’ve proven in recent years to be a playoff-worthy contender. They have everything behind them: a good team, a confident quarterback and even home-field advantage — it has the making of a perfect Super Bowl win for the Rams. But Joe Burrow and the Bengals didn’t make it this far to go home as losers. It’ll be a dogfight, but they’ll walk into Los Angeles and cap off this underdog odyssey with the biggest prize in football. Bengals win 31-28.
Joshua Gingrich: No one could’ve seen the Bengals going from the worst team in the league to AFC champions in a two-year stretch. The Bengals defeated the dominant Chiefs in Kansas City but now face a different challenge with the Rams. Cincinnati has a questionable offensive line, and Los Angeles has a great pass rush. Rams win 24-17.
Craig Mathias: The Rams and Bengals are currently on two trajectories, with the Rams all-in on hoisting the Lombardi trophy this year while the Bengals are just getting started. All pressure lies on the shoulders of Matt Stafford as he looks to solidify his legacy after being stuck on the bottom-feeder Lions his entire career. Cincinnati will be back on this stage, but the Rams will fulfill their destiny Sunday in SoFi Stadium. Rams win 26-23.
Connor Harris: The Bengals have had a Cinderella run to the Super Bowl, taking down both the top seed in the AFC in Tennessee and the back-to-back conference champions in Kansas City. But with a leaky offensive line and a Rams pass rush that includes two all-time greats in Von Miller and Aaron Donald, the clock will strike midnight on Sunday. Rams win 24-13.
Ryan McGowan: Former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja’marr Chase appear poised to dominate the league for years to come, but they’ll have to wait for a Super Bowl win as their porous offensive line will halt their fantastic season. The Rams’ defensive line, led by Aaron Donald and Von Miller, will leave Cincinnati and Burrow under consistent duress, while their new additions on offense, Matt Stafford and Odell Beckham Jr., will shine, along with NFL receiving catches, yards and touchdowns leader winner Cooper Kupp. Los Angeles’ all-in mentality gives them their first championship in two decades. Rams win 27-20.
Logan Skinner: They say defense wins championships. The Rams have one of the most stacked defenses in recent memory. The Bengals’ offensive line will have their hands full trying to contain Von Miller and Aaron Donald, not to mention how tough a matchup Ja’Marr Chase will have against Jalen Ramsey. Rams win 35-27.
Graham Skinker: Going into the 2021 season, a Rams versus Bengals Super Bowl seemed unfathomable. If you look at the teams on paper, the Rams are better at almost every position in basically every way possible. However, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase just refuse to lose. The Bengals duo was undefeated together in the postseason at LSU, and now in their first NFL season, they find themselves playing for the Lombardi. Bengals win 31-28.
Jackson Hephner: To say that Los Angeles versus Cincinnati was an unexpected Super Bowl matchup feels like an understatement. Both teams were No. 4 seeds and went through multiple tough playoff matchups on the road to get to this point. Where they differ, though, is experience, and while the Bengals’ young, new core has already shocked the NFL, the Rams’ core of Stafford, Kupp, Miller and Donald is just too experienced to be denied a championship. Rams win 38-21.
Will Moran: Nine. That's the number of times the Tennessee Titans sacked Joe Burrow three weeks ago. Now, Burrow is staring down Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Leonard Floyd and Jalen Ramsey. There is no doubt the Bengals offense will be on full display, but this Rams defense seems like too much to overcome. Rams win 27-21.