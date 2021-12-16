JMU is back in Fargo, North Dakota, for the first time since 2016 to square off with North Dakota State (NDSU) in the FCS playoffs — this time, it’s the Dukes’ last run at the crown. It’s in primetime, and the winner heads to the national title game. Before kickoff, The Breeze’s sports editors & staff writers share their predictions.
Savannah Reger: Oh, JMU and NDSU. It’s tradition now, isn’t it? Friday will be a defensive battle, and the game won’t be dominated by one team — the Dukes and the Bison are evenly matched. NDSU’s rushing offense is the best in the country, but JMU’s defensive line is stout and will force the Bison to throw. NDSU is 30-1 in the Fargodome in the past 10 years — that loss to JMU. So, the Dukes or the Bison? I’ll take the underdog. JMU wins, 27-17.
Madison Hricik: It’s almost like these two teams are rivals or something? JMU and NDSU seem to never disappoint, and with these high stakes, it makes it evermore exciting. My biggest point of emphasis is the quarterback — or more like quarterbacks — battle between Cole Johnson, Cam Miller and Quincy Patterson. Miller took the snaps against ETSU in the quarterfinals, and Patterson was an additional running back. Johnson has experience inside the Fargodome, which gives the Dukes an edge. It’ll be close, but I believe JMU has what it takes. JMU wins, 28-21.
Joshua Gingrich: There are three certainties in life: death, taxes and JMU vs. NDSU in the FCS playoffs. The Bison possess a vaunted rushing attack, while the Dukes’ defensive front is lethal. Like seemingly every other battle between these two teams, it’ll be close. NDSU is 30-1 in the Fargodome over the last five years, and after Friday, they’ll be 30-2. JMU wins, 23-20.
Courtney Ryder: History is repeating itself: Two teams, two dominant seasons with 12-1 records, one winner. The 2016 matchup was an offensive show. This time around, it’ll be all about defense. JMU’s defense has been solid this season, but it hasn’t been tested the way it will be by NDSU. With the defensive battle that’s likely to take place, I see JMU relying on kicker Ethan Ratke to put the Dukes on the board, similar to JMU’s win over Delaware earlier this season. JMU wins, 19-14.
Grant Johnson: Alright, I’ve picked against JMU once this year. They proved me wrong. Have I learned my lesson? No. The Fargodome is deafening, and the Bison are battle-tested through their Missouri Valley duels. This JMU season is reminiscent to 2016, but the similarities end with Friday night’s result. Yes, I’m that guy. NDSU wins, 27-24.
Craig Mathias: It’s only fitting that for its last run, JMU will have to do what it did in 2016 en route to their latest National Championship — travel to Fargo, North Dakota, and take out the Bison. This game will come down to which team wins the turnover margin, and JMU has done a phenomenal job of protecting the ball all year. The Dukes will add a historic chapter to their final run — returning to Frisco for the FCS National Championship. JMU wins, 26-21.
John Breeden: Here we are again. NDSU has beaten JMU the last two times they’ve played — both in Frisco for the 2017 and 2019 national titles. JMU is the only team that has an FCS playoff victory in the Fargodome, winning 27-17 in the 2016 semifinals. JMU averaged 40.2 points this season, up slightly from 2019, while NDSU averaged 34.9 points, down slightly from 37.3 in 2019. I feel JMU has improved enough since its last meeting with NDSU that the Dukes will be the ones punching their ticket to Frisco, Texas. JMU wins, 28-24
Logan Skinner: When the Dukes and Bison last met, JMU held Walter Payton Award-winning quarterback Trey Lance to 72 passing yards but couldn’t stifle NDSU’s rushing attack. Miller hasn’t had to do much in his first two FCS playoff games, passing for 88 yards on nine completions against Southern Illinois and 123 yards on 10 completions against ETSU. Meanwhile, the Bison rushed for an average of 333.5 yards per game the past two weeks. Miller’s inexperience will be tested as JMU also ranks fourth in interceptions and could steal a few possessions for the Dukes. JMU wins, 20-14.
Graham Skinker: JMU vs. NDSU — one of the most storied FCS rivalries is coming to an end. Both JMU and NDSU have incredibly strong defenses — the two teams combined to allow only nine points in their respective quarterfinal games last week. The difference in the game, however, will come on the offensive side of the ball. Cole Johnson is arguably the best quarterback in the FCS, so look for the Dukes’ offense to propel them to a victory Friday night. JMU wins, 24-21
Connor Harris: NDSU may not have a future first-round quarterback like Trey Lance or Carson Wentz this season, but its defense is as strong as any in the country. The Bison only allowed 143 points all season, the best in the FCS. Last week, NDSU held ETSU to a Buccaneers' season-low three points. Is it out of the question that the Dukes pull off the upset? No, especially if they can find big plays from the receiving duo of Kris Thornton and Antawne Wells Jr . The Dukes will keep it close, but NDSU will prevail. NDSU wins, 17-13
Jackson Hephner: JMU’s rivalry with NDSU has become one of the fiercest in the Dukes’ 50-year history. Now, with JMU moving to the Sun Belt and NDSU set to become one of the few powerhouses left in the FCS, the stage is set for one last grudge match. This time around, the Bison sport an aggressive defense and strong run game, coupled with a solid but not spectacular pass game. If JMU can repeat last week’s success against a similar Montana squad, it still probably won’t be a blowout knowing NDSU, but it’ll be another monumental victory for the Dukes. JMU wins, 31-24.
