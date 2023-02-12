In anticipation of the 2023 Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs vying for the title, the sports desk chose who they think will win it all this year.
Madison Hricik, sports editor: How I see it, the Philadelphia Eagles, with quarterback Jalen Hurts having the season he’s had, it’s hard not to see them as the eventual winner. Even with the Kansas City Chiefs having a consistent defensive unit this year, having quarterback Patrick Mahomes play after his recent ankle injury makes it hard for me to see any other outcome than Philly taking the crown. Eagles win, 28-17.
Grant Johnson, sports editor: Let’s get one thing out of the way: Do not listen to my pick. I finished last in The Breeze’s college football picks this past fall. I’m a Denver Broncos fan, so I want the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl and be overconfident next year. But because I’m bad at picking games, I’m picking the Eagles — so that the opposite happens and the Chiefs win. Fly Eagles, fly on Sunday (I mean, go Chiefs?). Eagles win, 31-28.
Savannah Reger, managing editor: I don’t like the Eagles. In fact, I hate the Eagles. I posted Chiefs propaganda on my story just because I’ve been seeing too many Eagles hype posts. I grew up a D.C. sports fan, so the teams I hate: Giants, Cowboys and — you guessed it — the Eagles. But sadly, for the sake of picks, I have to go with Philly. Go Chiefs, but Eagles win 27-17.
Craig Mathias, staff writer: This year’s Super Bowl is a matchup of the best quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, against the best team this season in the Eagles. More times than not, as we saw in Mahomes’ Super Bowl loss to the Bucs in 2020-21, the best team prevails. However, this year will be different. Mahomes breaks the MVP curse and wins his second Super Bowl in what will be a Hall-of-Fame career. Chiefs win, 27-23.
Matthew Taddei, staff writer: Although the Philadelphia Eagles have had themselves an incredible season with QB Jalen Hurts, I’m always one to take experience over anything. I think the Kansas City Chiefs offense is going to light up the Eagles’ defense and prove they’re not as good as everyone says. I do think it will be a close game, but I see the Chiefs win, 27-17.
Kaiden Bridges, staff writer: Despite winning MVP this year, I don’t see Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs pulling off the win against the Philadelphia Eagles this Super Bowl. I think with the momentum that the Eagles have had all season and playoffs that it’ll be hard for the Chiefs to squeeze past the NFC champs, although I think they’ll keep the game somewhat close. Eagles win, 35-28.
Zach Mendenhall, staff writer: I tend to often cheer for whoever the Chiefs are playing against as the rest of my family are diehard fans, but this Sunday, Patrick Mahomes will find a way to claim victory yet again. That being said, the Chiefs need this win in order to take the next monumental step of becoming pretty much the only dynasty present in the NFL today. No matter which Kelce wins their second Lombardi, it will be a close game. Chiefs win, 27-23.
Will Moran, staff writer: The Chiefs head into the Super Bowl with the MVP in Patrick Mahomes, who has plenty of playoff experience and is big-game tested. They face off against a talented yet young and inexperienced Eagles roster with a QB-head coach duo in their first real playoff run. Experience will prevail on Sunday. Chiefs win, 31-27.
Jackson Hephner, staff writer: I’m going to be blunt — The AFC was pretty disappointing this season. It might seem harsh to throw an entire conference under the bus, but considering their champion in the Big Game this year is a Kansas City team with an arguably weaker roster than previous seasons, it leaves a lot to be desired. Meanwhile, the Eagles faced a gauntlet in the NFC and emerged with ease. I expect a similar result from Philadelphia on Sunday. Eagles win, 35-14.
Ryan McGowan, staff writer: The Eagles have been the best team in the NFL all season, they only lost one game all season with quarterback Jalen Hurts under center. The Eagles have an advantage in the trenches, the secondary and at wide receiver. MVP Patrick Mahomes deserves a ton of credit for leading a Chiefs offense that didn’t miss a beat following the loss of wide receiver Tyreek Hill, but the holes in their roster will catch up with them on Sunday. Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick will put pressure on Mahomes and his injured ankle, while Hurts will connect with receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith for enough big plays to propel them to victory. Eagles win, 27-16.
Hayden Hundley, staff writer: Chiefs have an explosive but sporadic offense and defensive playcalling is always much improved in the postseason. If Skyy Moore and Toney can stretch out the field I can see them winning. However, I think the Eagles’ defense is too dominant this year especially with Bradberry and Slay playing this well. I wish I didn’t think the Eagles will win, but they just feel too dominant at this point. Eagles win, 34-28.
Madi Alley, staff writer: To say I’m disappointed to not be watching Jalen Hurts go against Joe Burrow is an understatement. However, I think Mahomes and the Chiefs will give the Eagles a better run for their money. If the Eagles can mirror their performance against the 49ers, I see them coming out on top. Let’s be real, since when were the Chiefs relevant anyway? My money is on an Eagles win, 31-17.
Final tally:
Eagles: 8 votes
Chiefs: 4 votes