Despite months of uncertainty and many road bumps along the way, JMU sports successfully completed the 2020-21 season. Although many seasons were shorter and vastly different than normal, the Dukes rose above and had some stellar moments — all of which are worth celebrating. The sports staff reflects on their favorite JMU sports moments from the past year.
Savannah:
When JMU men’s and women’s basketball opened the Atlantic Union Bank Center, it was bigger than those two nonconference games. It represents JMU Athletics finally making a return and bringing positivity into 2020.
For men’s basketball, although with limited fans, it was the beginning of the Mark Byington era. The Salem, VA, native led the preseason No. 9 Dukes against Limestone University. Nobody knew what men’s basketball would look like in a weird season with a new head coach and new faces, as JMU saw multiple players transfer out after 2020. Nevertheless, the Dukes opened the beautiful new arena with a win, and JMU Nation celebrated their first win since the pandemic began.
Although the hype around men’s basketball was huge, JMU women’s basketball is a program that should never be forgotten. The success the Dukes have had under head coach Sean O’Regan is a constant in JMU Athletics, and watching the team take on Mount St. Mary’s provided normalcy in such an odd year. Closer than the men’s game, JMU reigned victorious, winning 69-55 for the second game in “The Bank’’ to end a stellar opening day.
Madison:
JMU field hockey has been rebuilding its program for the past few seasons, but that all changed this year. The Dukes finished the regular season as the CAA champions with an undefeated conference record (5-0) — starting with William & Mary. However, the best moment came during the CAA semifinals game game, when redshirt sophomore midfielder Caroline Cahill ended the game in overtime to advance to the championship game for the first time in four years.
In an offensive corner, Cahill took the insertion before dribbling into the circle for a reverse chip that smacked into the backboard. With Northeastern down a player on defense, Cahill had enough space and time to send the ball just out of reach of the goalkeeper. If the goal itself wasn’t enough excitement, seeing the team storm the field in celebration proved just how proud they were of how far they’ve come in a year. Although the season is over, it’s a hint at what’s to come.
Courtney:
Two years after winning its first CAA Championship in program history, JMU women’s tennis won its second championship against William & Mary on April 25. The Dukes won 4-2.
After cancellations and delays due to COVID-19, the Dukes returned to Williamsburg to defend the title. Redshirt senior Jona Roka thought her time as a Duke was over when the 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic, but she received an extra year of eligibility and was a crucial factor in winning a second championship.
JMU women’s tennis winning its second championship in program history was a huge deal. After having to overcome the hardships and uncertainties of the pandemic, seeing the team come out on the other side with a second trophy is why it’s so fun to be a JMU sports fan.
Noah:
What JMU men’s soccer achieved this year further cements its status as one of the best mid-major men’s soccer programs. The Dukes finished the 2021 spring slate 5-0-3 (4-0-0 CAA) and won their third consecutive CAA title in heroic fashion as they defeated Hofstra in a penalty shootout.
Head coach Paul Zazenski took the job in 2018 and has found success in every season. In his first year, he took JMU to the brink of a College Cup appearance before falling to Michigan State in the Elite Eight. For a program of the Dukes’ size, being able to maintain that level of success shows how well the coaches, players and staff have performed to cultivate the premier program of CAA men’s soccer.
Redshirt senior goalkeeper TJ Bush and senior defender Tom Judge were selected in this year’s MLS SuperDraft. Former midfielder Manuel Ferriol was taken in last year’s draft. JMU already had a strong presence of alumni in various leagues, but as the Dukes keep winning, the branch of former athletes continues to grow along with the program’s reputation.
Grant:
Women’s golf freshman Amelia Williams shot the lowest round of golf in program history with a 67 at the ECU Easter Invitational’s final round April 4, earning a second place finish.
This performance came two tournaments after Williams tied the record for the lowest round in program history at the River Landing Classic, with a 68 on March 9. Williams finished in the top 12 in all five tournaments after the first of the season — the Lake Oconee Invitational — and also has three top-5 finishes.
The future looks bright for Williams and the rest of the starting five, who will all be returning for the next two seasons. The team will have high expectations going into next season as the reigning CAA Tournament champions.
Joshua:
On Nov. 25, men’s basketball freshman guard Terell Strickland broke the JMU & CAA record with 10 steals in his collegiate debut. He’d go on to lead the Dukes in steals and be a key part in JMU winning the regular season CAA title.
Strickland represents the future of what the Dukes can be: fast-paced, energetic and tough defensively. He’ll be a crucial piece of what is a very bright future for the program, especially after years of being a bottom-feeder in the conference.
He’s got a high basketball IQ, which he no doubt developed growing up as a son of a former NBA point guard. He’s got an incredible personality; he’s funny, smart and a crazy-good interview. This team will take on that personality in the next few years, and they should be a lot of fun to watch.
John:
On April 18, 2021, redshirt junior pitcher Justin Showalter only allowed two hits in a 7-1 win over the College of Charleston.
Showalter took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and allowed two hits against the 29 total batters faced. This was the Diamond Dukes’ sixth win of the season and their first road win against Charleston since April 24, 2016. The pitcher now sports an 3.00 ERA for the season.
With the depth the pitching roster has, the Dukes have not only relied on Showalter, but other members as well. Nevertheless, the redshirt junior pithcher displayed his skillset against College of Charleston.
Craig:
On March 20, 2020, JMU men’s basketball hired Mark Byington as the new head coach, and the turnaround for the Dukes began. Junior guards Vado Morse and Jalen Hodge came in as transfers, and JMU also brought in freshman forward Justin Amadi and freshmen guards Terell Strickland and Terrence Edwards to surround senior guard Matt Lewis with a formidable team.
Despite all this, JMU was projected to finish second to last in the CAA. A seven-game winning streak from late January into February propelled the Dukes to first in the CAA, and they never looked back from there. They won the regular season CAA title for the first time since 2015.
While injuries and some unlucky breaks would end JMU’s season in the CAA tournament, the positives to take from the season are plentiful. Byington has already started reshaping his team with new transfers in hopes the Dukes can exceed what they accomplished this season.
Honorable Mentions:
Swim and Dive’s fourth consecutive CAA championship
Swim and Dive seniors were able to say something this year no one else has been able to say in program history: They won every championship they competed in. The accomplishment marks only the third time it’s been done in CAA history.
The victory also was the first full-class sweep in program history. Head coach Dane Pedersen and diving coach Josh Wolsh were recognized as co-coach of the year and co-diving coach of the year, and freshman sprinter Madison Cottrell won the meet’s most outstanding swimmer award.
Volleyball’s Miette Veldman’s weekend performance against UNCW
JMU volleyball is one of the top programs in the CAA, with the roster depth being the biggest factor. Freshman middle blocker Miette Veldman stepped up to the challenge against UNCW, notching a combined 40 kills, 20 digs and 44 points over two games for a weekend sweep. She led not only JMU offensively, but the CAA.
Veldman continued her high-velocity streak into the remaining regular season matchups, but her performance against the Seahawks gave the Dukes the confidence needed for the CAA tournament.
Women’s Basketball’s Claire Neff’s breakout performance
JMU women’s basketball acquired freshman Clemson transfer guard Claire Neff early in the season, but she wasn’t activated by the NCAA until mid-November. After playing in the final minutes against Elon, Neff solidified her presence against UNCW. Scoring 19 points in 17 minutes, the freshman became another threat heading into the CAA tournament. With a nearly perfect accuracy, Neff was five-for-six on three-pointers — leading the team in points for the game.
Lacrosse’s 500th win
JMU Lacrosse broke records left and right this season. Perhaps the most exciting for the program was reaching 500 program wins when it defeated George Mason University 19-2 on March 3.
The Dukes are only the fifth NCAA team to accomplish this feat. With the win on the team’s radar since early March 2020, they were excited to finally achieve it. After a year filled with so much uncertainty, reaching this milestone with fans in attendance was the cherry on top. Since the win, the team has turned its focus to its fourth consecutive CAA championship.
Football return to play win against W&M
One of the biggest surprises this season was watching JMU football begin its shortened season in a different light than in previous seasons. After a 20-17 comeback win against Elon, the Dukes were shut down for two weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak. Upon its return, the team traveled to William & Mary for a 38-10 win win over in a statement win.
