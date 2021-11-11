“We’re an emotional team … There [were] a lot of tears [and] a lot of yelling.”
When the news broke Nov. 3 that JMU teams would be banned from CAA postseason play if the university accepted an invitation from the Sun Belt, all of its student-athletes processed it in different ways. Some took to social media, posting about their thoughts with “#LetUsPlayCAA,” while others, as JMU lacrosse head coach Shelley Klaes said, took it hard emotionally.
Since then, JMU has accepted its invitation to join the Sun Belt and left the CAA, sending in a letter of withdrawal to the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) on Nov. 6. Since then, not only has the CAA formally disqualified the Dukes, but it rejected a waiver following a student-athlete petition, sent to CAA athletic directors and presidents Nov. 10.
Origins of the ban
It all started with a vote.
After the JMU Board of Visitors (BoV) approved the Dukes’ plan to move to the Sun Belt, the CAA announced it’d enforce its bylaw stating all non-football programs would be disqualified from postseason play, should JMU officially leave the conference. The report stunned the student-athletes and administration involved, saying it was like being blindsided.
“Having gone through a worldwide pandemic and the state of affairs in the country and the world that is about taking care of humans … I think everyone was blindsided,” Steinbrecher said.
It was, however, more than one vote. CAA chancellors and officers made the initial decision to ban JMU, but the Dukes appealed the initial vote, which was once again rejected by the remaining CAA schools’ athletics directors and school presidents.
But what exactly is this bylaw, and why doesn’t it affect football?
Put simply, CAA football is an entirely separate entity working under a different set of regulations from the rest of the CAA, which oversees all other sports the conference sponsors. It’s the reason JMU needed an additional $250,000 to fully leave the CAA, and it’s the same reason why JMU football can earn an automatic playoff bid, but no other JMU team can.
This isn’t the first time football’s bylaw has been enforced during a realignment wave. Old Dominion University dealt with the same issue in 2013 during its move to Conference USA. Similar to JMU, the Monarchs pushed back but, during the appeal, other CAA teams — including JMU — voted against ODU’s participation in the conference postseason and to enforce the bylaw.
Despite this, JMU Athletics says there should be new consideration into the decision, citing COVID-19 and its effect on student-athlete competition.
The initial outrage
The student-athletes were told about the decision two days after the appeal was rejected. A mandatory meeting was called in the evening where coaches and JMU athletics administration explained what happened to the student-athletes.
The reaction was a wave of frustration, sadness and anger.
“It was a hard meeting,” JMU men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington said. “Everything we prepare for is for that at the end of the season.”
Many student-athletes cried, others were yelling and some were purely confused. The first instinct for many of the athletes was to share their frustrations on social media. Many posted tweets exclaiming their distaste for the conference’s decision; and former JMU athletes including JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci (2018-19) and softball third baseman Lindsey Meeks (2018-21) did the same.
“I am absolutely heartbroken for all JMU athletes right now. JMU had a major part of putting the CAA on the map on a National level in all sports and now [you’re] not letting them compete? #CAALetThemPlay,” Meeks wrote on Twitter.
Multiple coaches said much of the student-athletes’ emotions translated onto the field and court, with athletes stepping up and channeling their energy into the next performance. JMU women’s basketball junior guard Kiki Jefferson was a specific example, head coach Sean O’Regan said.
“It’s such a short window … And that’s disappointing for her,” O’Regan said. “She was the most crushed out of anybody … She just didn’t understand, and I had to coach up on her. But I told her after Thursday’s practice, ‘You practice like that, there’s not going to be anybody that can touch you.’”
The reaction was only the start of the Dukes’ unification. A growing sense of unity for the right to compete manifested into the social media hashtags #LetUsPlayCAA and #AthletesUnite. The two hashtags became major factors in JMU swim & dive junior Felicity Ryan’s plan to fight against the ruling her own way.
“It was really disappointing when we heard the CAA decided to uphold the bylaw,” Ryan said. “I just held onto hope that they would revote or make a change in their decision.”
Immediate impact
While the CAA ban will impact every CAA sport except football this year, the two currently most affected by it are men’s soccer and volleyball.
JMU men’s soccer was set to host the CAA tournament this weekend at Sentara Park. Before the conference announced that the Dukes couldn’t compete, they’d already clinched a spot in the tournament, and JMU Athletics was preparing to host the tournament.
Now, men’s soccer can’t play in the tournament and also can’t host the tournament. With the games happening Friday and Sunday, even if the CAA were to overturn the ban on the Dukes, it’d be too late to either attend or host.
JMU volleyball faces a similar situation. While they’re not hosting the CAA tournament, the Dukes sit atop of the CAA standings, with Towson heading into the last weekend of the season. Before the announcement by the league, the team had also clinched a spot in the CAA tournament they now can’t compete in.
A similarity between men’s soccer's and volleyball’s case is that neither of them knew a ban was coming heading into the year. With men’s and women’s basketball’s season beginning after the ban, respectively, the teams, while on short notice, are aware of it. For men’s soccer and volleyball, that wasn’t the case.
“I’m glad we’re going to Hofstra ... It’ll be interesting, though, because the men’s soccer tournament is now there,” Steinbrecher said. “[The field] is right outside the door from the volleyball facility … I don’t know what it will be like, but I think there will be emotions.”
JMU softball, women’s tennis and women’s golf were all set to defend conference titles and no longer have the opportunity to do so. Softball, lacrosse and women’s basketball all lost the opportunity to host CAA tournaments, and now they need “style points” from winning by large margins in order to qualify for the NCAA tournament without a conference title.
With protests, petitions and more, it doesn’t look like the fight between JMU and the CAA will end in the near future.
The commissioner of the Sun Belt Conference, Keith Gill, even weighed in:
“I think that anytime you’re disenfranchising student-athletes, you should think about that decision. No student made this choice, and no student should be penalized for this choice.”
Chances at program history
Some records were meant to be broken. Others? Not so much. For JMU athletics, multiple sports were on track to make history this season and break records.
JMU swim & dive also lost the chance to win the CAA again as a team — this time, the chance to win its fifth-straight conference title and build off the history made last season. For the first time in program history, the Dukes pulled off the class sweep, winning four championships in a row in March. The team as a whole can’t defend its title, but individual swimmers and divers can still win individual awards.
Junior diver Felicity Ryan, men’s basketball redshirt freshman guard Terrell Strickland, senior tennis player Amanda Nord and redshirt junior distance runner Sinead Sargeant all started a petition and wrote a letter on the behalf of student-athletes to the CAA on the ban.
“We were trying to just get [the petition] to other athletes … especially the CAA schools,” Ryan said. “We honestly were watching the google doc before it hit 1000 live a live stream. It was really exciting and it was really cool to see.”
JMU lacrosse was on pace for a program record before the championship ban. The Dukes’ streak of CAA crowns ends at four, as the group doesn’t have the chance to go for five. Klaes said she was just as heartbroken as the players.
“It was really disappointing Wednesday night when he heard that the CAA had ruled to uphold the bylaw that we couldn’t compete in postseason play,” Ryan said. “The only thing that was kind of keeping me through it was holding onto hope that they might change that decision.”
JMU women’s tennis, softball and golf all lose the ability to defend their CAA titles. Women’s tennis was preparing to potentially hoist a third CAA trophy in a row along with softball. Women’s golf took home the CAA title for the first time since 2013, and although the roster is loaded with underclassmen who now have experience, the Dukes can’t compete in the tournament.
Athletes in protest
Social media was only the first glimpse at what JMU student-athletes had in store — they’ve been taking any opportunity to show unification and togetherness. JMU volleyball hosted Towson on Nov. 6, and over 300 fans rallied in support. Carrying directly over into the homecoming football game, men’s soccer redshirt sophomore midfielder Rodgrio Robles organized around 200 student-athletes to protest the vote on the sidelines as JMU football made its entrance onto the field. The football team joined alongside them, all chanting “let us play,” with Bridgeforth Stadium roaring in support.
Opening up the college basketball season, over 3,700 fans brought the Atlantic Union Bank Center to life as JMU women’s basketball defeated in-state rival U. Va. 84-69. For teams outside Harrisonburg, including JMU field hockey in the CAA championship, student-athletes are showing their continuing support online.
Ryan, Strickland, Sergeant and Nord posted the petition Sunday afternoon on their Twitter for student-athletes across the country — broadening the unification to more than just JMU. Within 48 hours, the petition accumulated over 1,100 signatures from athletes at every NCAA division level, and all CAA schools were represented. The petition was delivered to CAA officials Tuesday morning.
“We’re waiting to see if we get a response back,” Ryan said. “The upcoming CAA championships for fall sports start soon so if anything’s going to change it’s got to be over the next few days.”
The Breeze attempted to contact all CAA school athletics directors and presidents for comment. However, the schools either declined to comment or didn’t respond to requests.
The CAA called a meeting between all of the CAA presidents the same day, with discussion topics closed to the public, hours after the petition was sent.
CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio told The Breeze that he couldn’t comment on what discussions occurred in the meeting, but information would be released shortly. The following evening, the CAA released a statement upholding its decision to reject the waiver request.
Mentally well?
Bourne commented on the CAA’s lack of attention to student-athlete’s mental health, saying the decision is contrary to what the CAA’s mission statement claims for its student-athletes.
“While a bylaw stating such has been on the conference’s books for many years, much has evolved in the overall landscape of intercollegiate athletics since that time,” Bourne writes in the Sun Belt frequently asked questions page. “In an era emphasizing student-athlete welfare, this recent vote of the league’s presidents runs counter to such emphasis.”
Coaches have shared the clear anxiety and distress dealing with COVID-19 brought last season — facing constant cancellations and inability to interact with teammates outside of competition — and say there are similarities in the impact of the CAA’s decision.
“When you take that away for the second time in the same year, it’s absolutely heartbreaking,” Steinbrecher said. “It’s very tough and that’s the part that breaks my heart for them.”
Juniors have now lost two of three conference postseason opportunities — first to the pandemic and now to the enforced bylaw.
“Given where the national perspective is on student-athletes, student-athlete well being and COVID,” Bourne said. “This type of denial really runs counter to that, and I firmly believe it’s a bylaw you want to get rid of.”
The David-and-Goliath tale between the student-athletes and the CAA has grown into a battle that isn’t ending soon.
“I think sometimes when this happens you can see people’s true colors,” Steinbrecher said. “And I think this shows how willing we are to be associated with someone of different values.”
