Harrisonburg, VA (22807)

Today

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Thunder is possible early. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Thunder is possible early. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.