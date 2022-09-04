The Dukes answered three questions Saturday: They could compete at the FBS level; they did match the energy the near-sell-out at Bridgeforth brought for its Sun Belt Conference debut; and JMU’s new faces did fill in for 2021’s centerpieces seamlessly.
And they left no doubt in the process.
JMU obliterated Middle Tennessee 44-7 yesterday on the backs of domination in all three facets of the game.
The Dukes almost quadrupled the Blue Raiders’ offense yardage — 548 to 125. Many of JMU’s touchdown drives started on short fields, a result of four punt returns for a combined 52 yards from redshirt junior safety Josh Sarratt. The Dukes never had to go more than 65 yards on its first five touchdown drives.
JMU has beaten FBS opponents before, but not in this big of a blowout fashion, and never before with the heightened expectation that comes with being an FBS program. The most similar, recent JMU win to yesterday — from the standpoint of winning comfortably versus an FBS opponent — was its 34-14 win over East Carolina in 2017, but the Pirates were coming off a 3-9 season, meanwhile JMU’s then-head coach Mike Houston and his bunch were rolling, the first game after their 2016 FCS national title.
MTSU, on the other hand, sports a 17-years-and-going head coach Rick Stockstill and is on the heels of a seven-win season and a bowl win. Its quarterback, redshirt senior Chase Cunningham, is on the 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List, an award that goes to the best upperclassman quarterback in the FBS.
The Blue Raiders were no pushover, but they felt like one. Here’s how JMU took advantage:
From the opening drive, JMU’s offense felt more dynamic than years past. Yes, former quarterback Cole Johnson (2016-21) could pick up yards with his legs — he ran for 236 yards and six touchdowns last fall — but he’s not the prototype for a dual-threat college quarterback.
This year’s quarterback, Colorado State graduate transfer Todd Centeio, fits the dual-threat bill to a T.
On the seventh play from scrimmage, Centeio kept the ball on a read option, pulling it from graduate running back Percy Agyei-Obese’s gut and sprinting down the right sideline for a 27-yard gain. JMU went to plays like this over and over and, as a defense does when the offense is having success, MTSU made adjustments.
The Blue Raiders began stacking the box — bringing defenders closer to the line of scrimmage to stop the run — trying to prevent Centeio, Agyei-Obese and redshirt junior running back Latrele Palmer from eating up clock on the ground while Cunningham remained cold on the sidelines. This left MTSU’s cornerbacks on islands with JMU’s receivers.
The one-on-one matchups on the outside brought out the other side of Centeio’s dual-threat schtick: getting it done through the air.
JMU’s wideouts took advantage in a big way.
Wide receivers redshirt senior Kris Thornton and redshirt junior Reggie Brown hauled in the first five touchdowns of the game — three by Thornton and two by Brown. The touchdowns frequently came on deep crossing routes against one-on-one coverage, where Thornton and Brown beat their defender across the field or came down with a contested catch in the end zone.
It seems like a simple formula for JMU’s offense going forward: force a defense to defend not just its deep staple of running backs but also Centeio on the ground, then leave Preseason First-Team All-Sun Belt wide receiver Thornton one-on-one on the outside. Defend him, then go to Brown, who looks to have established himself as the No. 2 receiving option going forward with the departure of 2021 83-catch, 1,200-plus-yard wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (2020-21) to South Carolina.
The results of JMU’s offensive attack? A total of 397 yards from Centeio — 110 rushing on 14 carries, and 21-for-33 for 287 yards through the air — 15 carries for 86 yards for Agyei-Obese, 12 catches for 155 yards and three scores from Thornton and five for 78 and two touchdowns from Brown.
JMU rushed for 5.1 yards per carry between four ball carriers with nine or more rushes, behind an offensive line that featured four of the five players who started the last time the Dukes took the field Dec. 17, 2021, versus North Dakota State in the FCS semifinals.
In the process, JMU tied and set plenty of records yesterday: Centeio’s six touchdown passes tied Johnson’s record he set twice last season. Centeio’s 397 total yards was 30 shy of the record at Bridgeforth Stadium, which was set in 1993. Agyei-Obese moved to eighth all-time in JMU rushing yards, 2,677, and Thornton’s 18th receiving touchdown in a JMU uniform moved him to fifth all time for career receiving scores.
Now, JMU faces a gimme in Norfolk State, gets a week off, then heads to Boone, North Carolina, to face Appalachian State, which lost Saturday to UNC in dramatic fashion 63-61. That’s when the competition gets real — and from there, it’s week in and week out Sun Belt competition. Oh, and sprinkle in a Power 5 opponent in Louisville on the road.
Then, we’ll find out whether JMU is truly up for the FBS challenge. But, for now, the Dukes answered the seismic questions that needed answering Saturday night.
