Head coach Curt Cignetti said the Dukes didn’t deserve to win. With three interceptions, a blocked punt and a fumble, he’s right.
Sun Belt Conference coaches ranked JMU sixth in the seven-team east division ahead of the conference’s media days in late July. Obviously, it’s the program's first full FBS slate, so the odds that the Dukes would do well were low. Saturday night was the first time all season JMU looked like that sixth-place team.
The Sun Belt isn’t CAA play. There are no Rhode Islands in this conference, a CAA team that JMU finished 12-3 against all-time. There are no teams to relax or take off for. Not Texas State, not Appalachian State.
Not Georgia Southern.
And the Dukes didn’t take the Eagles lightly, as Cignetti said early last week, but their play was uncharacteristic of the past few games. Redshirt senior wide receiver Kris Thornton bobbled passes that are usually routine.
JMU graduate quarterback Todd Centeio played uncharacteristically, too, throwing three interceptions, some of which were in the redzone. Before Saturday, Centeio threw one interception in six games.
In the second quarter, the Dukes got rattled. Senior punter Sam Clark booted one out of his own endzone that came directly back down after the Eagles blocked it. It got recovered by Georgia Southern in the endzone, tying the game.
This was the first adversity JMU’s faced since before its comeback at App State on Sept. 24. The Dukes responded to it initially, with a field goal to end the half and a touchdown in the first minute of the third quarter. From there, Georgia Southern scored 20 unanswered points.
Opportunities still presented themselves to JMU. Centeio drove the Dukes inside Eagle’s territory numerous times. It came down to finishing drives.
The Dukes finished 7-of-16 on third downs. They converted one fourth down on three attempts. JMU played aggressively, opting to try to get the yards instead of attempting a field goal. But the missed opportunities on conversions on top of turnovers in the redzone killed chances at points.
Georgia Southern made the most of every chance it got. The Eagles finished 3-for-3 in the redzone, while the Dukes were 4-for-6. Eagles sixth-year quarterback Kyle Vantrease completed 10 more passes than Centeio, and while he attempted 16 more passes, he only threw one interception.
JMU, as Cignetti said, didn’t deserve to win. It didn’t make the most of its opportunities while the Eagles were soaring. The Dukes finished with 675 yards of total offense, compared to 590 yards for Georgia Southern, but because of the sloppy play, they didn’t get the job done.
It’s the first regular-season loss for the Dukes since Villanova on Oct. 9, 2021. It was Family Weekend game for the Dukes back then and, ironically enough, Georgia Southern hosted its Parents’ Weekend on Saturday.
Questions arise heading into Homecoming week: What happened against the Eagles on offense, defense and special teams? How does JMU prevent it against Marshall?
Before this game, JMU looked invincible. The Cinderella story. The unbeaten Dukes take down arguably the best non-autonomous division opponents in football while trying to show the world they deserve to play in the conference championship and a bowl game.
Marshall’s Thundering Herd, which played Wednesday in a 23-13 loss versus Louisiana, have extra days to get ready for JMU. Marshall has the film on how to undermine the Dukes' defense, rattle the offense and exploit JMU’s special teams.
This Saturday, it’s a question of how quickly JMU addresses these issues and how it adapts to adversity. Against App State, the Dukes figured it out. Against Georgia Southern, not so much.
Any Sun Belt team can win on any given day. Texas State beat App State last week. Georgia Southern took down JMU, and Old Dominion beat Coastal Carolina.
This is the tough stretch of JMU’s schedule. After Marshall is another bye week before Louisville, Old Dominion, Georgia State and Coastal Carolina. So far, JMU’s shown it doesn’t need to play a complete game to win in the FBS.
After this week, though, the Dukes have to. Taking a loss in the FBS stings, but JMU’s ability to bounce back will be a determining factor for the most challenging part of the year.