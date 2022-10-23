Damian Wroblewski, JMU offensive line coach and associate head coach for offense, went up to head coach Curt Cignetti at the end of Thursday’s practice, under 48 hours out from Saturday’s Homecoming game versus Marshall.
It concerned star JMU graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio.
“Todd’s in extreme pain and distress,” Cignetti recalled Wroblewski telling him Thursday during his postgame press conference Saturday, “and he’s got a pulled oblique muscle.”
Still, Cignetti said he went to bed Thursday thinking Centeio, who led the Dukes to a 5-1 start and has been honored on multiple midseason award watch lists, could play. That changed Friday, he said.
JMU graduate running back Percy Agyei-Obese said the offense didn’t know who’d suit up as quarterback until right before the game but that it prepared for either Centeio or redshirt freshman Billy Atkins to be under center since Centeio’s flare-up Thursday. Atkins got the start versus Marshall because, Cignetti said, he didn’t want to put Centeio in a position where his injury could get worse, which originally stemmed from a shoulder injury suffered Sept. 24 versus Appalachian State.
The on-short-notice Atkins-led JMU offense punted 12 times — 11 three-and-outs — and didn’t convert a third down on 17 attempts in JMU’s 26-12 loss versus Marshall. Atkins finished the first quarter with 121 passing yards but ended the game with 164. He threw four interceptions.
Still, Cignetti doesn’t blame Atkins. It ran deeper than that.
“I think if we would have supported him a little bit more with a better run game and better protection, if our receivers would have separated better against man coverage, Billy would’ve had a better day,” Cignetti said. “So because he plays the position of quarterback, the focus is on him, but I'm not sure he got a whole lot of support from the rest of the guys on offense.”
The Dukes were without their two starting offensive tackles for the majority of the game — redshirt junior right tackle Nick Kidwell, who Cignetti called JMU’s best offensive linemen, got hurt against Georgia Southern and didn’t play, while redshirt sophomore left tackle Tyshawn Wyatt came out midway through.
The reshuffled line caused starting redshirt sophomore right guard Tyler Stephens to swing to right tackle and redshirt freshman Ronald Altman to play left tackle. Redshirt freshman Josh Toner slid to left guard.
The result? Seven Marshall sacks, including 3.5 from redshirt junior defensive end Owen Porter, who consistently went around Stevens all game.
Last week versus Georgia Southern, Centeio got sacked just three times on 51 dropbacks, even with Stephens playing tackle and Toner inserted in after Kidwell’s injury. Atkins got sacked on 16.7% of his dropbacks yesterday.
Cignetti pointed to Centeio’s ability to turn a bad play into a good play and get out of trouble when the pocket breaks down. On many occasions Saturday, Atkins tried to escape collapsing pockets but got swallowed up by a Marshall defensive lineman or hit as a pass fell harmlessly to the ground. Cignetti, both early in the week and postgame, called Marshall’s defense the best JMU’s played this year.
JMU’s wideouts frequently ran long-developing routes down the field yesterday that didn’t break open until Atkins’ pocket caved. As JMU got behind the chains, it resulted in 11 three-and-outs, four of which the Dukes punted on a down and distance longer than 4th-and-10.
Atkins’ final tally wasn’t pretty — 13-for-35, 169 yards, one touchdown and four picks — but Agyei-Obese, akin to Cignetti, didn’t shoulder blame on the young quarterback.
“Even though he was facing adversity, he always got back up,” Agyei-Obese said. “His head was in the game the whole time. He wasn't sitting down, head down, everything; it was, ‘Alright guys, let's get back to it; we got this next drive; it's a restart; let's go.’ And that's one thing I respect and I'm proud of him for that.”
Cignetti said postgame that, yes, it crossed his mind to try freshman quarterback Alonza Barnett III’s hand at cracking the Thundering Herd’s defense. But Cignetti said it wouldn’t have been fair to Barnett III — he hasn’t had many reps with JMU’s offense since the season started because he’s been the scout team quarterback. Cignetti said Atkins is a fully capable quarterback who came in with scholarship offers — 15 to be exact — and that he’s been getting reps in JMU’s system for two years now.
As fans piled on during the game via Twitter that Atkins wasn’t the answer and to sub in Barnett III at quarterback, Barnett III spoke up: “Absolutely unacceptable from the “fans” tweeting at and about Billy…the position we play is the hardest on the field, and I KNOW for a FACT the people saying things wouldn’t be able to function being in his spot.” [sic]