Forget who’s playing quarterback, forget who’s injured, forget the strength of opponents — what’s with the play-calling the last two weeks?
For the second week in a row, JMU found some early success on offense but then got shut out after halftime, the latest installment being yesterday to Louisville, 34-10. The Dukes’ third straight loss has them at 5-3 (3-2 Sun Belt).
At some point, the blame has to point inward: Adjustments from the offensive staff aren’t apparent, and play calls haven’t been conducive to getting the ball to JMU’s most explosive playmakers in open space.
Over the last two weeks, JMU’s second-half offense has produced 90 total yards, with just 29 yesterday. When taking into account the two lowest point outputs from each team in the Sun Belt Conference East Division this year, JMU’s average of 45 second-half yards is 73 less than the next lowest, Old Dominion. Here’s how the East lines up:
Appalachian State: 244.5 yards
Georgia Southern: 236
Coastal Carolina: 171
Marshall: 141.3
Georgia State: 136.5
Old Dominion: 118
JMU: 45
First, Marshall hampered an injured JMU offense Oct. 22 before its bye week, racking up seven sacks and allowing no third-down conversions en route to a 26-12 spoiling of the Dukes’ Homecoming.
Yesterday, after getting back graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio returned to the field after an oblique injury, JMU found early success on the ground — graduate running back Percy Agyei-Obese gained 44 rushing yards on the Dukes’ first drive of the game — but couldn’t muster any counterattack when Louisville’s defense caught on.
JMU redshirt freshman running back Kaelon Black carried most of the load on the Dukes’ lone touchdown drive in the second quarter. He caught a pass for 20 yards — Centeio’s longest completion of the evening — and took two carries for 21 yards. Black touched the ball once in the second half.
A lack of involvement from Black and JMU’s leading receiver — redshirt senior Kris Thornton caught two passes for 25 yards — didn’t help Centeio’s chances of succeeding against a streaking Louisville defense coming off forcing eight turnovers the week prior. Centeio finished the game 4-of-15 for 52 yards, a far cry from his performances that put him on multiple midseason award watch lists.
The play-calling yesterday didn’t feel tactically aggressive yesterday. There was no trickery, flea flicker or anything outside the box to pull off an upset win on the road. The offensive staff called an ultra-conservative game, as if to avoid losing rather than to win. Centeio’s 15 passes meshed with 36 JMU runs on 3.9 yards per carry.
In JMU’s defense, Louisville led the FBS in sacks coming in. Right tackle Nick Kidwell, who Cignetti called JMU’s best offensive linemen earlier in the season, was out. The Dukes frequently ran to the left side early on behind fill-in redshirt freshman left guard Josh Toner.
But JMU’s run game dissipated in the second half. Agyei-Obese finished with 104 yards on 24 carries but said postgame Louisville began stacking the box with eight and nine defenders. Just 21 of those yards came in the second half.
Yes, Centeio attempted deep passes, but they felt like futile attempts to spark an offense that didn’t get him settled in with shorter completions. He overthrew each attempt in the second half as Cardinals' defenders crept toward the line of scrimmage. Screens were few and far between — a few incompletions to sophomore tight end Zach Horton dotted the first half.
JMU’s offensive formula worked at the beginning of the year, when Centeio’s health wasn’t a concern and he led JMU to a 5-0 start: Run the ball well, open up wide receivers Thornton and redshirt junior Reggie Brown down the field, with a sprinkle of production from the tight ends. Playing against largely subpar defenses put the cherry on top.
But who knows how healthy Centeio was yesterday? The Daily News-Record reported that he pointed to his shoulder after throwing a few passes pregame before putting on his pads. Plus, now, when JMU has gone up against better defenses, the offense is stalling — and the play-calling isn’t doing the offense any favors.
JMU didn’t have a drive longer than 2:51 in the second half yesterday. No wonder the defense has worn down and cracked in the second half, getting outscored 41-0 its last two outings.
Maybe it’s also because JMU lacks the FBS-caliber depth needed early in its jump in competition. Cignetti said postgame that it takes time to build quality depth: “People don’t like to hear that — I don’t give a shit. That’s the freaking truth.”
There’s no doubt JMU can compete in the Sun Belt when fully healthy. It dominated competition for four of its first five games this year. But when times get hard, it’s up to the coaching staff to find creative ways to get the ball into the offensive playmakers’ hands — maximizing the talent of the players it has available.
The last two weeks, that hasn’t happened.