In its lone FCS matchup of 2022, JMU football reminded everyone of why it made the FBS leap.
The Dukes jumped out to a 21-0 lead just over nine minutes in, en route to a 63-7 stomping over Norfolk State. Six different players found the end zone on JMU’s nine touchdowns.
JMU’s first quarter blitz began after graduate quarterback Todd Centeio found redshirt senior wide receiver Kris Thornton for a 43-yard touchdown, which capped a five-play 74-yard drive. A 10-yard punt on the Spartan’s first drive set up Centeio’s second of three passing touchdowns when he hit redshirt senior wide receiver Devin Ravenel 22 yards down the field for six.
An interception from redshirt senior cornerback Jordan Swann put JMU right back at the NSU 35 yard line, which ultimately led to a one-yard rushing score for redshirt sophomore Latrele Palmer.
From there, the game felt decided. It was only the 23rd game in program history where the Dukes scored 21 points or more in the first quarter. The Spartans hadn’t registered one first down through the first 15 minutes of the game.
It was sophomore Jalin Walker who stood out with 9 tackles last week, but this week, redshirt sophomore defensive lineman James Carpenter, No. 99, stood out.
From start to finish, Carpenter continuously found himself in the backfield. He ended the day leading the team in tackles with eight while adding 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss — all career highs.
Centeio only played the first half of yesterday’s contest, yet ended 12-for-17 — a 71% completion rate — for 165 yards and three touchdowns. His final touchdown was an 8-yard strike to Ravenel, who had his second career multi-touchdown game and his first with two receiving touchdowns.
The other two Dukes to have multi-score games were Thornton and graduate running back Percy Agyei-Obese, who hit a couple of milestones. When the rain began to pour down on Bridgeforth in the second half, Agyei-Obese went to work and ended the night with 88 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.
With that performance, Agyei-Obese moved into second all time for rushing touchdowns at JMU with 33 and sixth all time in rushing yards with 2,765, passing his hometown friend and former JMU running back Cardon Johnson (2013-18).
Thornton also made his share of milestones. It’s the first time Thornton has ever scored multiple times in consecutive games, and the two receiving touchdowns were enough to propel him to a tie for third all-time with David McLeod (1991-94) and Antwane Wells Jr. (2020-21) with 21.
JMU outgained NSU 462-212 while only allowing a net total of nine rushing yards to add to the 12 it allowed last week. However, five penalties for 41 yards is something for the Dukes to improve on in their bye week.
The bye week comes at an ideal time for the Dukes as they prepare for the long-awaited beginning of conference play. In two weeks they’ll travel to Boone, North Carolina, for a matchup with Appalachian State, which just knocked off No. 6 Texas A&M in one of two top 10 upsets from Sun Belt Conference teams this weekend, along with Marshall’s defeat of No. 8 Notre Dame.
ESPN College GameDay travels to App State’s matchup next weekend against Troy, so it likely won’t return when JMU arrives to play the Mountaineers, but there won’t be any lack of hype surrounding JMU’s next game — App State already declared the game a sellout.
It’s still difficult to gauge how ready the Dukes are for the rest of their season, but in its two blowout wins so far, JMU has taken care of what it can control, and it’s done it in a big way. The energy in Kidd Brewer Stadium is sure to be electric on Sept. 24 — the question is whether JMU will be able to match it.
