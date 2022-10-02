Sixty-eight days and 50 degrees warmer ago at Sun Belt Conference Media Days, surrounded by coaches who touted the conference as the premier non-autonomous league in the country, head coach Curt Cignetti was adamant: JMU can’t play its “C+” game anymore and expect to dominate like it could in the CAA.
Well, two weeks into Sun Belt football, in games the offense has turned the ball over a combined five times, Cignetti’s Dukes are 2-0. They’ve won by an average of over two possessions and have covered both spreads.
Cignetti hasn’t graded JMU’s performance with a letter yet, but considering the near dozen “critical errors,” as the head coach called them, versus Appalachian State and the Dukes committing three turnovers in a rainy slopfest against Texas State yesterday, it’s safe to say JMU hasn’t aced a test yet against a conference foe.
“Offensively, we made some really nice plays, but we left some out there for sure,” Cignetti said. “I know the [offensive] staff won't be happy with their general execution.”
On top of the trifecta of turnovers, JMU’s offense failed a 4th-and-goal at the goal line to start the second quarter and settled for a field goal with 5:27 before halftime after an 85-yard drive all the way to Texas State’s 10-yard line.
Still, through four weeks, it hasn’t seemed to matter. JMU’s offense has been far from a slouch — it led the FBS with 53.5 points per game through two weeks — but the defense has kept the Dukes on their Ps and Qs since the second half versus App State. JMU’s ninth in the FBS in scoring defense (13.75/game), first in total defense (217.5 yards/game) and rush defense (46.2 yards/game) and has allowed the fewest first downs in the country (46).
“As coach Cignetti said from the beginning of the season, the standard is the standard,” redshirt sophomore linebacker Taurus Jones said. “As a defense, we try to not let anybody score, but allowing not many points is the goal every game that we step on the field — no matter who the opponent is.”
Again, it’s early, but JMU’s winning in similar fashion to its CAA days against more talented FBS foes. Last season, JMU’s point differential versus its seven CAA opponents was plus-15.7. Through two Sun Belt games, it’s plus-15.5.
“JMU’s always had that winning mindset, so we always knew that any team that was put in front of us, we always gotta ball out, fly and play our game,” sophomore linebacker Jailin Walker said. “So, it’s good to be 4-0, it’s a great start, I'm very proud of the guys, but it’s always the mindset, the character of the guys, to win.”
Yes, there’ll likely still be lumps along the way. Top to bottom, the Sun Belt’s deeper than the CAA. JMU winning in the fashion it has — outscoring App State 22-0 in the second half and beating Texas State by 27 — might not be sustainable.
But it’s twofold. There doesn’t appear to be a penciled-in loss on the schedule anymore. Coastal Carolina, the only other undefeated team in the Sun Belt east, hasn’t won a game by more than 17 points.
JMU punted five times yesterday on top of the turnovers. It might be simple: Sun Belt teams can force the issue more. Cignetti said postgame Texas State sported a good defense, one that caused graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio’s first interception of the year.
Yet, we still don’t know what a complete JMU football game looks like against a Sun Belt foe, when the offense, defense and special teams dominate for four quarters. And maybe we won’t know what that looks like this year.
But for now, JMU hasn’t shown it needs to play a complete game to be successful in the FBS.
“I liked what I saw,” Cignetti said. “Wasn't always perfect, but very rarely it is.”