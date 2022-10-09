The stars are aligning more and more in No. 25 JMU’s favor by the week.
No, nothing related to a magical four-leaf clover, nor other good-luck omens. The Dukes have shown they don’t need any — on the field, that is.
JMU, fresh off its 42-20 win over Arkansas State yesterday, has set itself up beautifully to host ESPN College GameDay on Oct. 22 versus Marshall as the Dukes sit at 5-0 (3-0 Sun Belt) in its inaugural FBS season, so long as the team takes care of business for one more Saturday.
An announcement won’t be made until next Saturday or the morning of Oct. 16, and even if JMU wins, hosting GameDay isn’t guaranteed.
Yes, GameDay is great for JMU’s exposure. The show’s crew, namely Reece Davis, has repeatedly said they want to go back to Harrisonburg after their trips in 2015 and 2017. Davis recently ranked JMU as his third-favorite GameDay site.
But, more pertinent to JMU’s actual season if it hosts GameDay — it’ll only further ignite a sentiment that reinforced itself last night on NFL Network: JMU’s season shouldn’t end when the regular season does on Nov. 26 versus Coastal Carolina.
Tyoka Jackson, the NFL Network analyst on the call for JMU versus Arkansas State, said on the air that the Dukes are “setting themselves up to be a victim of an archaic rule” in regard to their ineligibility for a bowl game or conference title game — essentially, that there should be a reward on the other side like a bowl game, or Sun Belt Conference championship opportunity if JMU’s first in the east, instead of an uncrowned 11-game season.
JMU can’t play in either a bowl or for a conference title during its first year transitioning from the FCS to the FBS; it may be eligible in 2023 pending a waiver to get its transition period cut from two years to one.
Jackson’s comments follow JMU head coach Curt Cignetti’s from Monday, when he said the rule barring the Dukes from playing for a bowl game and conference championship is “antiquated” and that the student-athletes take the brunt of the ban. Should JMU win Saturday versus Georgia State, it’ll cross the six-win threshold for bowl game eligibility.
Time will tell if JMU receives an unprecedented exception. What’s more certain, though, is if GameDay comes to Harrisonburg in two weeks, the topic of overcoming the bowl game ineligibility — maybe even the conference championship, too — will likely balloon exponentially.
The attention GameDay brings to universities it travels to is unparalleled. When Appalachian State hosted it on Sept. 17, an App State Athletics spokesman said to The Breeze via text Oct. 9 that the school’s football Twitter account gained over 7,000 followers since GameDay announced it was traveling to Boone, North Carolina. As Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark said the Monday after, “You can’t really put a price tag on exposure.”
JMU, should it host, will be spotlighted in front of 2.9 million College GameDay Twitter followers and on ESPN bright and early in two Saturdays at 9 a.m. — with The Quad in full view behind the GameDay set filled with a swath of students and alumni. Since the Dukes last hosted, Pat McAfee’s addition to the show and JMU’s FBS status have only increased the hype. McAfee hosts The Pat McAfee Show, a podcast that has hit over 100,000 live viewers in a single show and amassed 3.8 million followers across the show’s Instagram and Twitter.
So, it’s bound to be seismic if — or when — JMU’s post-Nov. 26 ineligibility surfaces on GameDay. How does the crew dance around the topic of JMU, a storied FCS program that’s already ranked after just five games in the FBS, not being able to play in a bowl game or conference championship if they come out on top of the Sun Belt east?
For any tide to turn regarding the postseason predicament, GameDay first has to come to JMU. At 6:16 p.m. on Oct. 9, a GameDay site prediction article by Andrew Dougherty of BetMGM shifted the Oct. 22 game from Marshall at JMU to No. 22 Texas at No. 8 Oklahoma State. Regardless, JMU must beat Georgia Southern next week to have a shot at hosting.
Another Oct. 22 likelihood for the show is No. 11 UCLA at No. 12 Oregon, as Bruins head coach Chip Kelly will be traveling back to Eugene — where he led the Ducks to a 46-6 record from 2009-12 — with an undefeated team.
But, let’s speculate for now. JMU might rewrite the rules for current or future FCS-to-FBS transitioning teams, hinging on how GameDay’s ever-popular crew approaches its coverage of the Dukes: Are they just under unfortunate rules? Or, if Davis and co. voice their opinions, can they spark change?
Should the stars align even more than they have already, JMU might be playing in late December.