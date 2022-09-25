The Dukes sluggishly trotted off the field at halftime as Kidd Brewer Stadium displayed the halftime score in bright white letters on the jumbotron:
App State: 28
JMU: 10
It wasn't a good first half. Mistakes riddled the offense and defense. Even as the Dukes cut down the Mountaineers’ 28-3 lead, there was a moment of doubt: Can JMU really come back, or was it too big a hole?
Then, head coach Curt Cignetti reminded the team of a quote from Gandhi, something he talked about during the week.
“Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will,” he told them.
So the Dukes walked back out to face the screaming App State fans and the small corner of purple tucked away in the back corner above JMU’s sideline. And as time ticked away, JMU kept App State off the scoreboard and started moving downfield. The Dukes put up touchdown after touchdown until the clock ran out and JMU reigned victorious — defeating App State, 32-28.
“Football’s a funny game,” Cignetti said. “There’s momentum swings … It wasn't an insurmountable lead. But what we really needed to do was settle down and play to our ability and play with poise.”
The tale of two halves brought out the highest and lowest range emotions in JMU fans Saturday afternoon. And after a year highlighted by the move to the Sun Belt Conference — but still needed to prove themselves — stunning App State at The Rock was exactly what the Dukes needed to do to silence the questions this season began with.
Pressure builds diamonds, or in this case, silences The Rock.
“You’ve just gotta keep beating the rock,” graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio said, “and eventually, the rock is going to break.”
It was about having fun for JMU in the second half, believing that it was simply still a 0-0 game. Cignetti turned and faced his team multiple times during the game, asking, “Are we having fun yet?”
Well, the Dukes were. The reactions from the bench after every big play only grew louder and louder. JMU turned from needing a break to riding on its own, self-made jolt.
“We [were] always ready to come and win the game like a defense,” sophomore linebacker Jailin Walker said. “We like to have the game in our hands.”
It was a win that’s now sparked conversation across college football. The Dukes are making waves across the nation, now earning votes in the AP Top 25 and the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll.
But this win is more than votes. It’s reviving what was forgotten by some JMU fans — a true, blue ridge battle. The 32-28 win was for the past players and coaches, for the students and for the university, Cignetti said.
The Dukes are now truly in the Sun Belt.
“This one was really special because of how we got down and our guys just persevered,” Cignetti said, “and then the tide turned and we [had] all the momentum, wondering, it's a great win for the university.”