JMU softball released its 2023 schedule Monday, which sports a full conference slate of new rivals and four nonconference tournaments. The Dukes make four trips to North Carolina and have Power 5 teams scattered throughout the 53 games.
Head coach Loren LaPorte said the 2023 schedule is about balance.
LaPorte said she had to balance the schedule with competition levels to prepare her group for the Sun Belt but also had to make sure the Dukes had adequate rest days.
Following a year where the Dukes had to jam-pack the season to make a push at an at-large NCAA tournament bid, the head coach emphasized, especially heading into the Sun Belt, that the schedule needed balance. The conference sent three teams to the tournament last season.
The price? Fewer midweek contests for the team and, as a result, fewer in-state matchups.
New conference, new schedule outlook
LaPorte said she scheduled fewer midweek games so her players could rest more in light of a more demanding travel schedule to face Sun Belt teams. LaPorte said in-state matchups are typically scheduled in the middle of the week since conference series are reserved for the weekend.
This year, JMU plays on college softball’s opening weekend. From Feb. 10-12, the Dukes play in a tournament in Charleston, South Carolina. From there, JMU has three more tournaments on the road before conference play starts. LaPorte said she doesn’t usually play on opening weekend; she likes to start the following week to give her players more rest.
As a result of Sun Belt travel, JMU’s starting the year playing a heavier tournament load than it usually does to compensate for fewer midweeks later on.
“When you play on a Wednesday, you only have one day to recover, and then you might even have to be traveling,” LaPorte said. “One thing that we had to keep in mind is to not put in as many midweeks because now that we play on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, the turnaround time is a little bit different.”
JMU plays in-state opponents Radford, George Mason, Longwood and U.Va. in 2023, one less team than it played last season in the Commonwealth. The only away matchup in Virginia is when the Dukes face the Cavaliers on April 18.
As for Virginia Tech, which hosted a Super Regional last season and last played the Dukes in 2019, LaPorte said the dates didn’t line up to play the Hokies this year.
“[We’re] definitely trying to find that time,” LaPorte said. “basically what happens is you almost do a home and away. We’ve played pretty much all Virginia schools at this point. “Anybody that you play in the state of Virginia is going to be competitive and that's a really good thing.”
JMU has one out-of-state midweek game scheduled — a pit stop at Duke on Wednesday, March 15 — on its way to face Coastal Carolina two days later. LaPorte said her team will stay the night in Raleigh, North Carolina, after facing Duke, then hit the road for Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, that Thursday.
“It's our spring break week, so we were looking for somewhere in the Carolinas to have a midweek,” LaPorte said. “It worked out really great.”
The reward of spending a month away from Harrisonburg
Not including the Dukes Invitational JMU hosts from March 10-12, the Dukes play in four tournaments this year, all in the Carolinas.
Three of the four are in North Carolina after JMU opens the season in Charleston, South Carolina. The Dukes' first two tournaments of the year are at CAA schools, the teams’ former conference: Elon and the College of Charleston.
LaPorte said the Sun Belt brings a lot of unfamiliarities, one being the schools’ facilities. How the field works, where the dugouts are and what the dirt is like all give a home team an advantage. After playing in the CAA for years, LaPorte adjusted to what conference peers’ facilities were like, so scheduling two tournaments at former CAA schools lets returning players know what they’re coming in to, and they can fill in the newcomers on what to expect, too.
“You know the facility; you know the feel; you know how it plays,” LaPorte said. “I think I'm just making sure we had a little bit of that comfort level.”
LaPorte said in the Sun Belt, the team has to fly and, budget permitting, that affects the nonconference schedule. She said she kept it regional to limit the number of 12-hour bus trips and missed class time.
But with scheduling tournaments, LaPorte said it’s tricky because she doesn’t know the other teams coming until it’s finalized. She said she initially knows the host team and that the Dukes will play said host team, but they don’t know until later who else is going, which is challenging when trying to schedule quality wins and improve JMU’s chances of making the NCAA tournament.
LaPorte said that contracts don’t get signed for teams to come to these tournaments until near the end of fall 2022 so that teams can drop out.
“I think that's the difficult part with the preseason tournaments,” LaPorte said, “you just never know who you're gonna get until probably three weeks before the end of the semester.”
Overall, the head coach said she’s happy with how her nonconference schedule turned out, saying the team will likely have a good rating percentage index (RPI) with teams like Michigan and Purdue coming to the Carolina tournaments as well. RPI determines teams' rankings based on wins, losses and strength of schedule. Playing in these tournaments boosts JMU’s RPI, and she said she’s also happy to play NC State, North Carolina and U.Va.
“We spent some time trying to make sure it was a very balanced schedule this year,” LaPorte said. “Given the Sun Belt … we wanted to make sure that our tournaments in the preseason were competitive. So, you know, we put in two ACC sites.”
The Sun Belt slate
LaPorte said usually the team knows two years out what its conference schedule is. Because of JMU’s entrance alongside other new members, LaPorte said the Sun Belt had to move things around in September to format for east and west divisions. It’s now a bigger 14-team league, compared to 10 teams in 2022. LaPorte said she got the 2023 conference schedule in September and she already has the 2024 schedule.
JMU’s never consistently played Sun Belt programs, LaPorte said. In nonconference tournaments, the two just haven’t crossed paths.
But the Dukes are playing what LaPorte called the three historically best Sun Belt teams: Louisiana, Texas State and Troy.
“Those three are going to be very, very competitive,” LaPorte said.
The Dukes play all the east division teams in addition to three west teams. JMU closes the regular season with a trip to Texas State, and LaPorte said the Dukes are excited to go to places they’ve never been before.
As the season gets closer, LaPorte said she’s looking forward to the rush she gets from softball. Announcing the schedule means getting ever so close to first pitch and, for the first-year Sun Belt team, LaPorte said the group is all in.
“We're ready to get after it,” LaPorte said with a smile.