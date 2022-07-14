womensbball 7/14

Junior guard Jamia Hazell in action during JMU's regular season finale last year versus Delaware, a 78-62 win, on March 5. 

 Soffia Nunez | The Breeze

The Sun Belt Conference released the JMU’s women’s basketball conference schedule Wednesday afternoon. Conference play will begin for the Dukes on Dec. 29, when Coastal Carolina travels to Harrisonburg. Another home game, versus Marshall, will wrap up JMU’s regular season Sun Belt slate Feb. 24.

The schedule features other notable matchups. Assistant coach Neil Harrow will play his former employer Troy for the first time on Jan. 21 at home. Fellow assistant coach Lexie Barrier will get to return to Marshall on Jan. 5, where she spent last season as a recruitment coordinator.

There are a total of 18 conference games for the Dukes, including four straight home games from Jan. 12 to Jan. 21, followed by four straight road games from Jan. 26 to Feb. 4. The Dukes will also hit the road with three straight away games from Feb. 16 to Feb. 22, before the Marshall matchup wraps up conference play ahead of the Sun Belt postseason tournament.

Full conference schedule

Dec. 29: vs. Coastal Carolina

Dec. 31: vs. Old Dominion

Jan. 5: at Marshall

Jan. 7: at Southern Miss

Jan. 12: vs. App State

Jan. 14: vs. Georgia State

Jan. 19: vs. Georgia Southern

Jan. 21: vs. Troy

Jan. 26: at Coastal Carolina

Jan. 28: at Georgia State

Feb. 2: at South Alabama

Feb. 4: at Georgia Southern

Feb. 9: vs. Louisiana

Feb 11: vs. Arkansas State

Feb. 16: at Texas State

Feb. 18: at Old Dominion

Feb. 22: at App State

Feb. 24: vs. Marshall

Last season, the Dukes went 14-15 (10-8 CAA) and were ineligible to play in the CAA tournament. This year, they’ll be able to play in the Sun Belt’s postseason tournament in Pensacola, Florida, from Feb. 28 to March 6. JMU’s full nonconference slate is yet to be announced.

