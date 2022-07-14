The Sun Belt Conference released the JMU’s women’s basketball conference schedule Wednesday afternoon. Conference play will begin for the Dukes on Dec. 29, when Coastal Carolina travels to Harrisonburg. Another home game, versus Marshall, will wrap up JMU’s regular season Sun Belt slate Feb. 24.
The schedule features other notable matchups. Assistant coach Neil Harrow will play his former employer Troy for the first time on Jan. 21 at home. Fellow assistant coach Lexie Barrier will get to return to Marshall on Jan. 5, where she spent last season as a recruitment coordinator.
There are a total of 18 conference games for the Dukes, including four straight home games from Jan. 12 to Jan. 21, followed by four straight road games from Jan. 26 to Feb. 4. The Dukes will also hit the road with three straight away games from Feb. 16 to Feb. 22, before the Marshall matchup wraps up conference play ahead of the Sun Belt postseason tournament.
Full conference schedule
Dec. 29: vs. Coastal Carolina
Dec. 31: vs. Old Dominion
Jan. 5: at Marshall
Jan. 7: at Southern Miss
Jan. 12: vs. App State
Jan. 14: vs. Georgia State
Jan. 19: vs. Georgia Southern
Jan. 21: vs. Troy
Jan. 26: at Coastal Carolina
Jan. 28: at Georgia State
Feb. 2: at South Alabama
Feb. 4: at Georgia Southern
Feb. 9: vs. Louisiana
Feb 11: vs. Arkansas State
Feb. 16: at Texas State
Feb. 18: at Old Dominion
Feb. 22: at App State
Feb. 24: vs. Marshall
Last season, the Dukes went 14-15 (10-8 CAA) and were ineligible to play in the CAA tournament. This year, they’ll be able to play in the Sun Belt’s postseason tournament in Pensacola, Florida, from Feb. 28 to March 6. JMU’s full nonconference slate is yet to be announced.
