Graduate forward Alonzo Sule takes it strong to the rim in a Jan. 22 win vs. the College of Charleston. Sule will face his former team Texas State, on Jan. 5.

 Breeze file photo

JMU men’s basketball’s conference schedule was released Tuesday afternoon. The conference slate begins and ends with Georgia State — JMU travels to Atlanta on Dec. 29 while the Panthers come to Harrisonburg on Feb. 24. 

The schedule also highlights multiple games with Sun Belt ties. Head coach Mark Byington leads JMU into Statesboro, Georgia, to face Georgia Southern on Feb. 11, where he was the head coach from 2013-20. 

Redshirt sophomore guard Terell Strickland will play his brother, Tai Strickland, who also plays for Georgia Southern, both when JMU goes to Statesboro and at home on Jan. 14. Graduate forward Alonzo Sule will play Texas State, where he played from 2017-21, on Jan. 5. 

In total, there are 18 conference games for the Dukes, with four straight road games from Feb. 2-11, followed by four more at the Atlantic Union Bank Center to end the regular season from Feb. 16-24.

Full conference schedule

Dec. 29: at Georgia State

Dec. 31: at Marshall

Jan. 5: vs. Texas State

Jan. 7: vs. Appalachian State

Jan. 12: at South Alabama 

Jan. 14: vs. Georgia Southern 

Jan. 19: at Troy

Jan. 21: at Southern Miss

Jan. 26: vs. Coastal Carolina 

Jan. 28: vs. University of Louisiana at Monroe 

Feb. 2: at Old Dominion

Feb. 4: at Appalachian State

Feb. 9: at Georgia Southern 

Feb. 11: at Coastal Carolina

Feb. 16: vs. Old Dominion

Feb. 18: vs. Louisiana 

Feb. 22: vs. Marshall

Feb. 24: vs. Georgia State

JMU is coming off a season in which it went 15-14 (6-12 CAA) but, unlike last season in the CAA, it will be eligible for the Sun Belt’s postseason conference tournament, which will be played from Feb. 28 to March 6 in Pensacola, Florida. The Dukes’ full nonconference slate is yet to be announced. 

