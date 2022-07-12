JMU men’s basketball’s conference schedule was released Tuesday afternoon. The conference slate begins and ends with Georgia State — JMU travels to Atlanta on Dec. 29 while the Panthers come to Harrisonburg on Feb. 24.
The schedule also highlights multiple games with Sun Belt ties. Head coach Mark Byington leads JMU into Statesboro, Georgia, to face Georgia Southern on Feb. 11, where he was the head coach from 2013-20.
Redshirt sophomore guard Terell Strickland will play his brother, Tai Strickland, who also plays for Georgia Southern, both when JMU goes to Statesboro and at home on Jan. 14. Graduate forward Alonzo Sule will play Texas State, where he played from 2017-21, on Jan. 5.
In total, there are 18 conference games for the Dukes, with four straight road games from Feb. 2-11, followed by four more at the Atlantic Union Bank Center to end the regular season from Feb. 16-24.
Full conference schedule
Dec. 29: at Georgia State
Dec. 31: at Marshall
Jan. 5: vs. Texas State
Jan. 7: vs. Appalachian State
Jan. 12: at South Alabama
Jan. 14: vs. Georgia Southern
Jan. 19: at Troy
Jan. 21: at Southern Miss
Jan. 26: vs. Coastal Carolina
Jan. 28: vs. University of Louisiana at Monroe
Feb. 2: at Old Dominion
Feb. 4: at Appalachian State
Feb. 9: at Georgia Southern
Feb. 11: at Coastal Carolina
Feb. 16: vs. Old Dominion
Feb. 18: vs. Louisiana
Feb. 22: vs. Marshall
Feb. 24: vs. Georgia State
JMU is coming off a season in which it went 15-14 (6-12 CAA) but, unlike last season in the CAA, it will be eligible for the Sun Belt’s postseason conference tournament, which will be played from Feb. 28 to March 6 in Pensacola, Florida. The Dukes’ full nonconference slate is yet to be announced.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more men’s basketball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.