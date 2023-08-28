Only three points separated first place JMU (78) and second place Appalachian State (75) in the East Division of the Sun Belt Preseason Coaches’ Poll, and just 10 points divided the Dukes from fourth place Marshall (68).
In contrast, Troy took the west’s top spot in the July poll with 92 points, seven more than second place South Alabama and 28 more than third place Louisiana (64). Troy also received 10 first place votes, with South Alabama taking the other four. JMU got four, with four other east teams also receiving at least one first place vote.
The final results of the poll confirm what coaches, and even ESPN’s Bill Connelly, knew at last year’s Sun Belt Media Days: The east is competitive — top to bottom. App State head coach Shawn Clark, whose team won four straight Sun Belt championships from 2016-19, knows that the days of winning the East every season are over.
“Things have changed, and that’s a good thing,” he said to The Breeze at media days in July. “We are the best non-autonomy conference in the country. You can’t deny that.”
Appalachian State
The Mountaineers’ first year in the revamped Sun Belt was below average, senior offensive lineman Isiah Helms said. After upsetting No. 6 Texas A&M in Week 2 and hosting ESPN College GameDay the following week, Clark called his team the “darlings of college football.” But after falling to JMU 32-28 in Week 4, App State lost four of its final six conference games, finishing the season 6-6 (3-5 Sun Belt). On top of that, five of its losses were by seven points or less.
“Every day is a new day,” Clark said, “and that’s what we had to get to from all those big wins is, ‘That was yesterday. Today is a new day. How are we going to address today to be successful?’”
Going into this year, the Mountaineers are hoping to reset rather than either rebuilding or reloading, despite the team returning just 11 starters on offense and defense combined. The decision to simply reset was made, Clark said, because he believes that App State can still compete for the Sun Belt crown once again in 2023 after winning the conference four times since joining in 2014.
“Everyone was worried ‘Is App State gone?’” Clark said. “That was one season. We were 6-6 and lost five games by less than seven points.”
Coastal Carolina
Right behind the Mountaineers in the poll at third was Coastal Carolina, which advanced to the Sun Belt championship last season despite being blown out by the Dukes in the regular season finale 47-7. Because of JMU’s postseason ineligibility, the Chanticleers had already clinched the East Division championship before the championship, leading to a feeling of complacency during the loss, redshirt senior quarterback Grayson McCall said at media days.
“It was kind of weird for us because we just got our butts whooped but were going to play in the Sun Belt championship game,” McCall said.
Coastal Carolina lost the Sun Belt championship to Troy 45-26, then finished the season with a 53-29 loss to East Carolina in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. Before the Chanticleers played in that final game, then-head coach Jamey Chadwell left for the same position at Liberty on Dec. 4. Eight days after Chadwell left, McCall put his name in the transfer portal.
“He knew I wouldn’t let him leave,” redshirt senior linebacker JT Killen jokingly said.
He didn’t. McCall withdrew his name from the portal Jan. 1. He told The Breeze at Sun Belt Media Days that he never came to the conclusion he wanted to leave Coastal, but that opportunities to leave presented themselves with the staff transition.
Coastal’s new head coach, Tim Beck, and McCall’s teammates recruited him “just as hard as any team in the country,” the quarterback said. After getting to know his new coach, McCall said he grew confident that he made the right decision to stay a Chanticleer.
McCall is returning to a bunch with eight returning starters on offense and nine on defense. Beck said he admires what’s already been built at Coastal because of the players’ passion for the sport.
“These guys love football,” Beck said. “I’ve been a lot of places. Sometimes guys are playing for the wrong reasons. They’re worried about the next level, they’re worried about their careers. These guys love each other and love football. It’s such a joy to be around them.”
McCall and Killen said Beck has put a lot of emphasis on finishing 2023 strong after the end of last season. But Beck said that he hasn’t changed the culture much since arriving in Conway, South Carolina — “We’re still going to have fun,” he said.
“We’re still gonna have the mullet and hair,” Beck said of the tradition that started in 2020 when the players couldn’t get haircuts during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think it’s become a trademark, so we’re definitely going to ride that trademark.”
Marshall
Rounding out the top four is Marshall, which finished 2022 9-4 (5-3 Sun Belt) and third in the east, missing out on a championship game appearance because it lost the tiebreaker to Coastal. Head coach Charles Huff’s second year at the helm was highlighted by a 26-21 win over then-No. 8 Notre Dame.
This year, despite being picked fourth in the east in preseason poll, the Herd have the fourth best odds to win the conference as a whole. Huff said that the Herd’s position speaks to the quality of the conference, but predictions aren’t the team’s focus.
“Writers get to project, and we get to play,” he said.
Huff highlighted depth at media day, both throughout the conference and at Marshall. He said he wants his squad to have as much depth as possible, not just in case of injury, but to increase competition and, in turn, improve his team.
A piece present in Marshall’s deep roster is redshirt sophomore quarterback Cam Fancher, who returns under center for the Herd after taking over as the starter midway through last season. He went 6-1, beginning with a 26-12 win over a short-handed JMU and finishing with five straight wins to end the year.
Ahead of this season, Fancher expressed confidence in the Herd’s offense and named a number of players who will be returning this season, including junior running back Rasheen Ali — who missed most of last year with injury after a breakout 2021 — who was named MVP of the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl with 92 yards and a touchdown.
As for the defense, redshirt senior defensive lineman Owen Porter said there shouldn’t be a dropoff for the unit that ranked second in total defense in the Sun Belt last season.
“We are a hard-nosed football team on our side,” said Porter, who racked up 9.5 sacks in 2022, 3.5 of them coming against JMU. “We love nothing more than to get after other teams and shut down the run specifically.”
Rest of the Sun Belt East Division
Of course, the projected bottom three east teams could also make some noise. Georgia Southern was the only Sun Belt team besides Marshall to beat JMU last season, topping the Dukes 45-38 in October. Georgia State went up on the Dukes by 20 twice when they came to Harrisonburg in JMU’s penultimate game, though eventually losing in a back-and-forth 42-40 contest. Last place Old Dominion will be led on defense by junior linebacker and Sun Belt Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Jason Henderson.
Simply put, up and down the east, competition will be fierce this season.
“If you don’t bring your A game to JMU or Marshall or App State or Georgia State or any of them, you’re going to get your butt beat,” Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton said to The Breeze at media days, “so you better treat them all like your rivals.”