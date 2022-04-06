The Sun Belt Conference (SBC) announced Wednesday morning that it will sponsor men’s soccer as a full Sun Belt sport beginning fall 2022, following JMU, Marshall and Old Dominion’s (ODU) realignment to the conference.
The conference will host nine teams — JMU, Marshall, ODU, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, Kentucky, West Virginia and South Carolina.
The Dukes released their conference schedule immediately following the announcement. SBC Commissioner Keith Gill said this conference will be one of the elite programs in the country for the sport and it will provide opportunities in recruitment and more at-large bids to the NCAA tournament.
“These elite programs will lend instant credibility and help establish the Sun Belt as one of the nation’s premier men’s collegiate soccer conferences,” Gill said in a statement during a Zoom press conference Wednesday. “They each bring their unique traditions and histories of excellence. We welcome them and look forward to a bright future on the pitch.”
JMU men’s soccer finished 11-5-1 in the 2021 season, after failing to receive an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. The Dukes haven’t released their nonconference schedule yet for the fall.
JMU men’s soccer Sun Belt schedule (times TBD)
Sept. 17: vs. Georgia State
Sept. 24: at Old Dominion
Oct. 1: vs. Kentucky
Oct. 15: at Georgia Southern
Oct. 19: vs. West Virginia
Oct. 23: at South Carolina
Oct. 28: vs. Coastal Carolina
Nov. 1: at Marshall
