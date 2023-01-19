The Sun Belt Conference announced Wednesday that it'll sponsor women’s beach volleyball beginning in the 2023-24 athletic season as a spring sport. This will be the conference’s 19th championship sport.
“As the fastest growing collegiate sport, particularly within the footprint of the Sun Belt, it is a perfect fit for our conference,” Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said in a statement. We’re looking forward to providing an elite competitive and championship environment for the student-athletes, coaches and fans of Sun Belt Beach Volleyball.”
Coastal Carolina, ULM, Southern Miss and Georgia State are the four Sun Belt programs in the league. Mercer, Stephen F. Austin, UNC Wilmington and College of Charleston will join as affiliate members to make up the eight-team league. JMU doesn’t currently sponsor women’s beach volleyball.
Beach volleyball is one of two programs the Sun Belt plans to announce sponsorship for by the start of the 2023-24 season, along with women’s swim and dive.
The original announcement that the Sun Belt planned to add beach volleyball and swim and dive came in June 2022 during the annual presidents' and chancellors' spring meeting. An announcement about swim and dive hasn't been revealed at this time.