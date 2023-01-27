In JMU men’s basketball’s first home game since classes began, 5,609 fans filled the Atlantic Union Bank Center — 2,865 of them students, decked out in black.
The Dukes matched their fans’ effort with a victory for the lively home crowd.
After a relentless second-half effort from Coastal Carolina, which trailed by a high-water mark of 18 in the first half, the Dukes held on for a 75-69 win to move to 14-8 (5-4 Sun Belt).
“We had the fans on our side,” redshirt senior guard Vado Morse said. “That gave us the energy in the second half. It feels great to overcome this challenge.”
In the first 4:48 of the contest, JMU jumped out to a 10-2 lead — forcing the Chanticleers to start 0-for-7 from the field. The Dukes increased this early onslaught to 17-2 before the Chants found the bottom of the net at 12:57.
With the help of stifling defense that forced nine turnovers at this point and efficiency from 3-point range and the foul line, JMU found itself up 45-27 after a pair of redshirt sophomore Tyree Ihenacho 3s that sent the AUBC into a frenzy at 4:07.
The Chanticleers used the last four minutes to chip away at the deficit, with a redshirt sophomore guard Kylan Blackmon steal and score, ending the first half with JMU up, 47-37.
“I think our bench came in and gave us energy and they were feeling it,” Coastal Carolina head coach Cliff Ellis said. “As the game went on, our pressure picked up.”
After a bucket from redshirt sophomore forward Justin Amadi that brought JMU’s lead back to 51-39, the Chants tied the game less than three minutes later, after a senior guard Linton Brown three forced a JMU head coach Mark Byington timeout at the 14:50 mark.
The two teams exchanged blows throughout the next six minutes. A 3-pointer from redshirt sophomore Terrence Edwards swiftly got answered by a 3 from Brown, which tied the game at 58-58 with 7:37 remaining. To this point, the Dukes only registered 11 points in the second half.
Redshirt junior guard Noah Freidel forced a miss from senior guard Antonio Daye Jr., which took the game into the under-four-minute media timeout at 3:58. Out of the stoppage, Offurum sank two free throws to bring the Dukes’ lead to four at 69-65.
Redshirt sophomore guard Terrence Edwards all but iced the game with a circus layup that rattled around the basket before dropping. Edwards followed this with two late free throws to put the icing on the cake and round out a 75-69 victory.
“We found a way,” Byington said. “It was difficult, there wasn’t a lot of beauty in that game. But we found a way, whether it was a defensive stop [or] scoring just enough.”
The Dukes return home Jan. 28 at 4 p.m. for another conference matchup against ULM.
“We didn’t play great but there’s gonna be a lot of games like this,” Byington said. “I think we can learn a lot and hopefully build some confidence [since] we did find a way, but learn a lot in a win where there’s things we can do better.”