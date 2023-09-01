Student tickets to JMU football’s opening game Saturday against Bucknell are still available as of Tuesday. Still thinking about getting one? Here’s what to do.
Like regular admission tickets, they can be reserved at jmusports.evenue.net. Each student ticket is free but only available for one game at a time. If you wish to purchase a student guest ticket, you can do so when reserving your free ticket. All student tickets are available 12 days before each home game.
Only football, men’s and women’s basketball events require ticket reservations from JMU Athletics. All other sports have free and open admission to home events.
A free student ticket must be used by the student who reserved it. Tickets cannot be resold or transferred, and doing so may lead to your ticket being canceled. Free ticket privileges can be revoked if students don’t show up to a reservation twice.
Students have the option to join the Student Duke Club, the official fan group for JMU Athletics that hosts members-only day early ticket sales. Members pay $25 annually and also receive apparel and exclusive game seating.