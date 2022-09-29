After breaking defensive records in this year’s nonconference matches, the Dukes’ defense is hungry as they press on into their inaugural Sun Belt Conference season.
“The Sun Belt is a very good league,” JMU assistant coach Devin Zvosec said, “and I want to make sure our players are prepared to face any kind of playing style.”
Through the first 11 games of last season, JMU women’s soccer conceded 13 goals. But the Dukes have set the bar high early after forcing four straight shutouts, the highest record in program history during nonconference games.
The program record for most shutouts in a single season was set in 2002 after JMU finished the year with 11. Its five shutouts through six games left coaches optimistic and players eager for more.
“I’ve been extremely proud of our defensive performance so far this year,” Zvosec said. “From the back line defending to the team defending, every player is committed to excellence.”
The Dukes are pushing even more now that they’ve entered conference play. After Sunday’s tie against Southern Mississippi, JMU is 2-0-1 in the Sun Belt, ranked first in the east division standings and handing shutouts to its conference opponents.
Through 11 games so far, the Dukes allowed only four goals and have 44 total saves. The team has the lowest numbers of goals allowed, tied with defending conference champion South Alabama.
JMU redshirt junior goalkeeper Alexandra Blom was named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week after her two shutouts and seven saves last week. She earned the nickname the “Polar Bear” last season after working with assistant coach Rob Donnenwirth, for her power and strength. Blom is the only Sun Belt goalkeeper to have over .800 in saves this season.
After playing a juggernaut of a nonconference schedule last season — and heading into conference play 3-5-1 at the time — head coach Joshua Walters said this level of difficulty would only aid the Dukes in the future.
Now that this future is JMU’s reality, that difficulty has started paying off.
“Coming into this season and the new conference, we knew we wanted to show everyone what we are about,” redshirt junior defender Brittany Munson said. “I think we all just bought into the idea of not letting our opponents have any chances on goal, and we’ve been doing just that.”
Munson was named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week in weeks 1 and 2 after she helped the defense hold VCU to 12 total shots, and Morehead State to four. She’s been a leader holding down the team defensively — not only does Munson help shut down the defense well, but her technical skills help the rest of her team offensively by helping produce attacks up the field. So far this season she’s accumulated 867 minutes on the field.
“[Munson] has taken a huge step in her game to become the anchor of our back line,” Zvosec said.
From being aggressive and fighting in the midfield to working hard in the definitive third, Zvosec stressed that the team has to have a mutual understanding of what it means to defend as one team.
“We just want to make sure that as the season goes on and as games get harder that we are always communicating and helping one another out,” redshirt senior defender Ashby Larkin said.
Larkin plays a major role in the back this season. The 5-foot-10 defender brings height to the defense and logged 518 minutes through the last 11 games.
JMU’s defense is leaning into its youth. The Dukes currently sport around 10 players in their rotation, ranging from freshmen to seniors in their defensive third.
“It doesn’t matter what year a player is. At the end of the day, they’re all JMU Dukes,” Zvosec said. “That’s something they’ve all bought into this year, and that mindset has been a huge factor into our success as a back line and team defenders.”
The Dukes face Appalachian State on Sept. 30 in Harrisonburg. The Mountaineers are 2-1 and second in the Sun Belt East Division. Through 11 games, App State has scored 11 goals out of 135 shots and allowed 15 goals in return. It’ll be a defensive challenge for the Dukes as the Mountaineers average about 12 shots per game and are tied for fourth place in most shots taken so far this season. These teams have only faced each other one other time in 2014, where JMU produced a 2-1 win.
“I’m really proud of our defensive unit as a whole because we have such a competitive group, and no matter who comes on the field, they always make a difference and always play as hard as they can in order to keep the shutout streak that we have going alive,” Larkin said.