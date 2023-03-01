JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne announced JMU volleyball head coach Lauren Steinbrecher received a contract extension through the 2027 season Wednesday morning. She’s the third-longest serving current JMU head coach with an uninterrupted tenure.
"Lauren is the winningest coach in our program's history and keeps finding ways to raise the bar higher," Bourne said to JMU Athletics. "Volleyball will forever be remembered as our first program to achieve a Sun Belt Championship, and they did it with a team that worked hard with great talent, but that also had fun and genuinely enjoyed their experience as JMU student-athletes."
Steinbrecher is coming off her 13th season leading the Dukes. This year, she won the first Sun Belt Championship in JMU history and helped the school reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2017. She’s gone 241-119 at JMU with eight 20-win seasons.
"JMU is home, and there is so much to be thankful for here," Steinbrecher said to JMU Athletics. "I love going to work every day and I am excited to develop student-athletes as we continue to push for Sun Belt Championships and consistent runs in the NCAA Tournament.”
The head coach also gave JMU one of its first Player of the Year honors in the Sun Belt, when junior middle blocker Sophie Davis earned the title as well as the VaSID Virginia Player of the Year. Steinbrecher has earned four conference Coach of the Year awards and made three NCAA tournaments.
JMU finished its 2022 season 24-5 (15-1 Sun Belt), and its upcoming schedule has yet to be released. The Dukes are relocating next season to the newly renovated Convocation Center, which has been under renovation since 2020.