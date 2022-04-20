After dropping his season ERA from a 5.30 to a 4.67, graduate pitcher Justin Showalter stood in front of a small group of media members after taking down Northeastern on April 15. The right handler threw nearly 120 pitches over seven innings and struck out a season-high 11 batters.
“My arm felt good,” Showalter said postgame with a smile. “Usually it feels pretty good [the] deeper into games I go.”
It was only a glimpse into what would be a stellar weekend for the three Diamond Dukes’ weekend starters.
“I am proud of the way our guys [played],” JMU baseball head coach Marlin Ikenberry said in JMU’s series finale against the Huskies. “We won the weekend … Our goal every week is to win the weekend.”
JMU’s three starting pitchers posted one of their best combined weekends of the season in the 2-1 series win over Northeastern. Through 19 innings, Showalter, redshirt senior Liam McDonnell and sophomore Ryan Murphy allowed only two runs and left 18 Huskies looking in the process.
The Dukes are finishing its final major homestand of the season this weekend against William & Mary, with the Tribe coming in on a four-game losing streak, being swept by the College of Charleston and ODU.
With the three’s performances, even despite the loss to Richmond on April 19, the three Dukes have provided a cohesive unit for Ikenberry to use.
Justin Showalter (3-5)
With his final year of eligibility reaching its end, Showalter has solidified himself as the Dukes’ Friday night starter over the last few seasons. Posting a career ERA 3.92 and surpassing his 100th career strikeout this season, the graduate starter has become a key to JMU’s defense.
Showalter struggled earlier this season, allowing 26 hits in the first five games of the season — including his 10-strikeout showing against Fairleigh Dickinson on Feb. 25. Even with Showalter’s early struggles, he said there was relief in his performance against Northeastern and that he’d been waiting for that level of performance.
“You can give up six rounds and then put up zeros the rest of the day,” Showalter said. “It’s really just keeping a positive mindset, knowing that whatever happens [is] in the past and just looking forward to the next pitch.”
Showalter said he started his training earlier than in previous seasons, saying it would help put him in “midseason shape by the first game.” The Dukes have seen glimpses of his efforts, but agreed Showalter’s performance on Friday was his best outing yet.
“People come out swinging, and he’s in the zone all the time,” Ikenberry said. “He knows how to pitch and he learned that really quick too — to really kind of settle in.”
Liam McDonnell (5-0)
Redshirt senior left-handed pitcher Liam McDonnell went from the Dukes’ weekday starter to Saturday’s starter after redshirt sophomore left hander Donovan Burke ended his season after pitching two games. Despite the rapid shuffling from Ikenberry, McDonnell has stayed undefeated thus far on the mound, with three of the five coming in Saturday performances.
“I feel like I’m doing a great job,” McDonnell said. “It’s been a long time coming for me.”
McDonnell has also been used as a bullpen pitcher before earning a starting job this season. He’s come in relief on multiple occasions, including an inning against the season-opening game against then-No.11 Florida State.
The left handler has improved his season ERA with each game he’s played, staying under a 2.50 every game to make his career ERA under 5.00 over his five seasons with the Dukes.
“You have to keep that aggressive mindset,” McDonnell said. “I try not to think about my past innings when I’m pitching but just keeping that aggressive mindset.”
Ryan Murphy (1-2)
The youngest of the starters, sophomore right hander Ryan Murphy, has quickly risen through the rankings this season as the designated series closer. Murphy, similar to McDonnell, had his first starts of the season during midweek games before Ikenberry’s change.
“Ryan filled up the zone, [and] that’s all we needed,” McDonnell said following JMU’s 14-0 win over George Mason on Feb. 23. “I mean, he threw a lot of strikes. He’s going to have a great year.”
Murphy’s learned to settle in quickly when he’s on the mound and said he’s becoming more and more comfortable each time he runs out to the field. His longest outing, a 5-2 victory over in-state rival Virginia Tech, where he went six innings and only allowed five hits for a game ERA of 3.00.
“[It was] awesome,” Murphy said following the win. “I’ve never played [Veterans Memorial Park] when it was [with] many people, and it was so awesome to come out with a win today.”
This season has given Murphy an opportunity to make his name known to JMU, after only pitching one inning during his freshman campaign in 2021.
With the three starters rotating seamlessly, Ikenberry also has the chance to use multiple players in the bullpen after retiring the three each game. The head coach said it not only relieves some pressure from his starters, but it keeps JMU’s opponent guessing for who’s heading to the mound next and shows off the Dukes’ depth.
“We want to see some guys in certain situations,” Ikenberry said. “We know what they’re capable of doing, and they just need to get more experience.”
The Diamond Dukes have three more home games, then embark on an 11-game road trip before finishing their season at home at the end of May. Including the William & Mary series, Showalter, McDonnell and Murphy have approximately four starts each to continue their hot streak.
“We [don’t] count ourselves out,” McDonnell said. “We’re always staying in the fight.”
