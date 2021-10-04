xcphoto10/4

JMU cross country runner Calire Morelli runs towards the finish line at the JMU Open Invitational on Sept. 17. 

 Christine Brady | The Breeze

JMU cross country competed in the Paul Short Invitational on Friday, placing 18th out of 38 teams. This was the team’s third meet of the season and first out-of-state meet. 

Sophomore Miranda Stanhope led the Dukes in the 6k Gold Race, finishing 16th with a personal-best time of 20:26. Stanhope’s last race was the Spider Alumni Open on Sept. 4, where she finished first place with a two-mile time of 10:49. 

Second highest for JMU was graduate student Brooke Manion, who placed 125th with a time of 21:52. Close behind Manion was junior Laura Webb, who placed 145th with a time of 22:03. The other top finishers for JMU included juniors Clare Morelli (154th, 22:08) and Jessica Cantrell (166th, 22:14). 

Seniors Lanie Jo Knight and Sinead Sargeant led the Dukes in the 6k Open Race. Knight placed 64th with a time of 23:47.0, three-tenths of a second ahead of Sargeant. Sargeant placed 65th with a time of 23:47.3. 

JMU’s next meet is the Penn State Open on Oct. 15. Following that is the CAA Championship on Oct. 30 in Franklin Park, Massachusetts. 

