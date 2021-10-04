JMU cross country competed in the Paul Short Invitational on Friday, placing 18th out of 38 teams. This was the team’s third meet of the season and first out-of-state meet.
Sophomore Miranda Stanhope led the Dukes in the 6k Gold Race, finishing 16th with a personal-best time of 20:26. Stanhope’s last race was the Spider Alumni Open on Sept. 4, where she finished first place with a two-mile time of 10:49.
Second highest for JMU was graduate student Brooke Manion, who placed 125th with a time of 21:52. Close behind Manion was junior Laura Webb, who placed 145th with a time of 22:03. The other top finishers for JMU included juniors Clare Morelli (154th, 22:08) and Jessica Cantrell (166th, 22:14).
Seniors Lanie Jo Knight and Sinead Sargeant led the Dukes in the 6k Open Race. Knight placed 64th with a time of 23:47.0, three-tenths of a second ahead of Sargeant. Sargeant placed 65th with a time of 23:47.3.
JMU’s next meet is the Penn State Open on Oct. 15. Following that is the CAA Championship on Oct. 30 in Franklin Park, Massachusetts.
