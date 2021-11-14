JMU cross country competed in the NCAA Southeast Regional meet Friday in Lexington, Kentucky. The Dukes were led by sophomore Miranda Stanhope, who placed 28th with a time of 20:58.
Freshman Sofia Terenziani finished second for JMU, placing 101st with a time of 22:23. This was Terenziani’s second career race after being out early in the season due to injury.
Junior Laura Webb wasn't far behind Terenziani, placing 109th with a time of 22:33. Rounding out the Dukes’ results were junior Maddy Hesler (127th, 22:46); graduate Brooke Manion (137th, 22:56); junior Jessica Cantrell (151st, 23:14); and freshman Riley Schindel (206th, 24:50).
JMU placed 19th out of 31 teams with 484 points. NC State won the meet with 34 points, and North Carolina was second with 73 points.
