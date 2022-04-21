Redshirt junior women’s golfer Kate Owens said the days after the April 15-17 CAA Championship have been filled with reflection. Beforehand and early in the season, she said, it took a while to compartmentalize playing without a chance at defending JMU’s 2021 CAA title.
Afterward, though, she found perspective.
The team wrote a letter to senior Carly Lyvers, Owens’ roommate of four years and JMU’s only graduating golfer. In her part, Owens said she wrote, “How lucky are we that hitting a little white ball around the grass field has brought us so many great memories?”
“It's extremely emotional because I think you just had to be able to be OK with realizing, ‘Yeah, OK, maybe the CAA took away all these things,’ but I just spent a lot of time thinking about how fortunate I am to even be able to compete,” Owens said.
She said she doesn’t know how to phrase it — “it’s weird” — but that the season should be remembered for the van rides, team dinners and shattered records instead of the missed chance at a conference championship.
“At the end of the day, we're on a team, we're surrounded by amazing people,” Owens said. “How many people don't even have the chance to do that?”
‘We did everything we could’
Like all JMU sports, women’s golf wasn’t able to compete as a team in its CAA postseason, but golfers were able to compete for individual titles — JMU redshirt sophomore Kendall Turner won last year, but this year, no Duke finished above sixth. No CAA tournament team win means JMU needs an at-large bid to advance to one of the six Division I Women’s Golf Regional tournaments May 9-11, whereas if JMU had won the CAA, it’d automatically get a bid.
Women’s golf can still technically get an at-large bid, but it’s unlikely: JMU must be ranked in the top 60 to move on. While the Dukes are at their highest ranking since 2011-12, they’re No. 95.
Striving for an at-large bid, Owens said, the players felt they had to come out “guns blazing” this spring. It wasn’t difficult to get motivated in preparation for the season's tournaments even with the ban, she said — the hardest part was facing teams that didn’t have the same pressure of winning nonconference tournaments. This season was especially challenging mentally, Owens said, a struggle she hopes to never face again.
“You really had to fight those thoughts,” Owens said. “Golf is hard enough as is mentally, but when you do have those thoughts, I think it makes it even harder.”
There were moments during the season where those thoughts went away, Owens said, like when she ran up to hug sophomore Amelia Williams following Williams’ March 7-8 win at the River Landing Classic. But overall, Owens said, it was hard to have an individual mindsets because no one on the team was wired like that.
“All of us have played individual golf our whole life. We didn't come to college to play individual golf,” Owens said. “I think that was the hard part about conference, was we were forced to play individual golf … We're trying to make it a team thing but at the end of the day we were just there as individuals and it was it was hard to watch other teams get to play together when you had to play by yourself.”
For Owens, though, her perspective on this season comes from golf not being played for most of spring 2020 and all of fall 2020 during the pandemic. Also, she said, her perspective remains positive because she calls this spring the best season of her and her teammates’ lives, performance-wise.
Between fall 2021 and spring 2022 the JMU women’s golf roster essentially rewrote the program’s record books. Turner shot the program’s lowest individual round ever at the March 7-8 River Landing Classic, a third-round 6-under-par 72. As a team, JMU shot the most birdies between the 11 2021-22 tournaments, 361 — 45 more than the previous record from 2012-13.
All individual records are held by golfers currently on the roster.
“You can't look at the season as a defeat just because we're probably not making a postseason appearance,” Owens said. “We did everything we could. Coach [Tommy Baker] looked at us after conference and basically said, like, ‘Don't let anything happen this week dictate the fact that if you look at the records, we shattered absolutely every record.’”
‘Controlling what I can’
For JMU men’s and women’s tennis, they couldn’t compete for CAA individual titles, unlike golf. Both regular seasons ended April 17 and 16, respectively, with the men going 14-6 and women 9-11.
Even as a primarily individual sport, tennis duals in college can only be won as a team. The team that wins the most courts across six singles and three doubles matches wins the team point.
Junior Holden Koons, who went 18-2 this year, has a shot to qualify for the NCAA Division I men’s tennis championship as an individual. The top 125 players in the Division I Men’s Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) National Singles Rankings have a higher chance to get into the 64-player Division I men’s tennis individual bracket.
However, neither Koons nor any other CAA men’s player is inside the top 125 currently, and with Koons’ loss against Penn State last weekend, chances are slim that he makes the tournament. The rankings are finalized after conference tournaments May 6.
Getting a bid to the national singles tournament and potentially receiving CAA Player of the Year has kept Koons motivated with no team goals, he said. While he said he’s done what he can to get the award — Koons has beaten every No. 1 player in other CAA teams’ lineups — he added that the award might be “a bit subjective” against JMU student-athletes amid their exit from the conference.
“I hear the news ... and then I'm like, ‘OK, well, I'll just focus on hitting a tennis ball on the lines and over the net.’ That's pretty much all I can do, just focusing on controlling what I can,” Koons said. “The CAA stuff is outside of my control.”
The Breeze contacted CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio for clarity on the conference’s awards selection process but didn’t receive a response before publication.
Koons said that a CAA team title is just a "bonus” because most players on the team have played individually all their lives before JMU. Like Owens, Koons said he’s grateful to at least be competing following previous COVID-19-stricken seasons.
For women’s tennis, head coach Shelley Jaudon shifted her schedule after the CAA ban to make it the toughest in program history — JMU had never played seven teams ranked in the top 75 before this spring. This was done to give her team the best chance of an at-large bid, she said.
Women’s tennis was able to do this because the CAA doesn’t have round-robin play for its conference tournament, so it’s the teams’ decision of who to schedule. Jaudon said it only took a few weeks for the rearranging to happen. Men’s tennis head coach Steve Secord opted to keep his schedule mostly the same — “it’s difficult” to change everything around, he said — but he did get Koons a match in his York, Pennsylvania, hometown against Morgan State two days before the Penn State regular-season finale.
The women’s schedule, though littered with Power 5 schools, built resilience, Jaudon said. While women’s tennis lost all but one match to a now-ranked opponent, Michigan State, many matches went three sets, something Jaudon said wasn’t possible in January but became so as the team adjusted to playing top competition.
“They never quit, they never gave up, they never had a bad attitude, they just kept fighting,” Jaudon said. “The ultimate goal was that our program got better, and so I think that’s a motivation they were able to hold on to all season.”
Redshirt junior Kylie Moulin — who Jaudon said found belief in herself then “became almost unbeatable” after a three-set, unfinished match on the No. 2 court versus Liberty on Feb. 12 — said she found motivation this season through small goals. She focused 110% on her preparation all week for the upcoming match, then reset afterward for her next one. This helped keep the season from feeling “daunting,” she said, when losses to quality opponents stacked.
As Moulin said, it’s these learning experiences that will ease the transition to the Sun Belt next season.
“We were right there with every school that we played against this season, we just need that extra little push,” Moulin said. “I think that the experience from this season will definitely be able to help us next year.”
Retrospect, prospect
Looking back, Koons said he’s satisfied with his output this spring. Whether his season continues or not, he said, he appreciated how JMU student-athletes and coaches fought for the Dukes’ right to compete this spring.
“I think that athletes put their heads down and keep competing,” Koons said. “Obviously, it’s a bummer, we all still want to win, so I think that just goes back to the culture here with everybody. JMU athletics, winning is — that’s what it’s all about here.”
Looking forward, Owens said the ban added “fuel to fire” for women’s golf’s trek to the Sun Belt. Even so, on April 19, Owens was in the team’s locker room after getting some food. She noticed the 2021 CAA women’s golf championship banner. After all the reflecting she’s done, she said, she felt driven to look for something to stick on it — tape, a sticky note — to place over the banner.
The message was simple. Owens said it’s next year’s goal.
“I want that banner to say ‘2023 Sun Belt champions,’” she said.
Contact Grant Johnson at breezesports@gmail.com. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.