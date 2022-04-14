A loud, sharp shrill cuts through the air on a peaceful Saturday morning in Harrisonburg.
Grunts echo the cement walls of Bridgeforth Stadium as players line up for sprints, and sweat beads on their foreheads as the April sun shines down on the turf — 10-yard sprints back and forth in the end zone after a three-hour practice.
The whistle blows again. And again. And again. Finally, head coach Curt Cignetti calls it a day and gathers his team together for one final talk before sending everyone home.
Another day of spring training is in the books.
“The goal [is] to get better every day and get to the point where we're playing winning football on offense, defense, special teams — individually and collectively,” Cignetti said.
The young Dukes are presented with a rare opportunity at JMU football’s first spring training since 2019 — to make an impression on Cignetti. JMU has nearly 16 veteran players in offseason recovery, either returning in the final days of spring training or in fall training camp.
The head coach still expects these missing pieces to return as “key contributors” for JMU’s first campaign in the Sun Belt Conference, but he's also said he’s enjoyed watching young players step up to the challenge thus far.
“I think it's gonna take some time, because we got a lot of new faces right now and a lot of different positions, especially offensively,” Cignetti said. “But this team's got a lot of new faces and a lot of positions that we need to develop.”
Cignetti has said he sees glimpses of what his Dukes will look like by the season opener against Middle Tennessee in practices and scrimmages, but with so many veterans out, it’s difficult to see a final roster coming together.
But the biggest help that’s come from this spring are the six freshmen entering the scene for the first time. Punter Hugo Nash, quarterback Alonza Barnett III and defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker have all begun making impressions on Cignetti and the Dukes.
“I'm really excited for [Tyrique Tucker],” redshirt senior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey said. “I'm happy for him. I'm proud of him. And he's definitely going to be a player for us. I can guarantee that.”
One concern Cignetti said was a "point of improvement” was the offensive line. JMU had a young line defending former quarterback Cole Johnson (2016-21) last season and now face the same issue again. The Dukes will welcome back redshirt junior offensive lineman and 2021 All-American Nick Kidwell in August, but for now, the lineman sits on the sidelines as a leader and guiding the newer faces through JMU’s process.
“It's more just keeping others calm, easing their nerves and answering questions,” Kidwell said. “If you mess up on the field, your blood pressure is through the roof. [It’s teaching to] just settle those guys down and just get ready for the next play.”
Kidwell mentioned freshman center Carter Miller as a standout throughout spring practices, and even cracked a joke on Miller’s talents despite being so young. Cignetti has also taken note of Miller’s efforts, calling him a potential No. 2 center for the offensive line this season.
“[Miller's] got a brick wall tattooed on his arm and he's a stone wall … I'm really excited for what he's gonna do here,” Kidwell said. “I mean, he should be at the prom next month. Now, he's on the field right now.”
Following the team’s first scrimmage, Cignetti said it’s difficult to determine who stood out the most but said he was impressed with multiple players, even when considering how the missing veterans will eventually fill in some positions.
“There's a lot of young guys getting valuable reps,” Cignetti said. “It's important that they keep improving, because the next-man-up mentality is a part of football.”
Aside from freshman standouts, redshirt freshmen, sophomores and transfers are also taking their opportunity to fight for playing time.
The biggest example? JMU’s wide receiving core.
After the Dukes graduated former receiver Scott Bracey and lost Antwane Wells Jr. to the transfer portal, many question marks are left as to who redshirt senior Kris Thornton will play with this fall.
JMU added a few transfers to its roster, including Monmouth receiver Terrence Greene Jr., who’s slowly learning the Dukes’ style as practices go on.
“I mean, it's different,” Thornton said. “We got some new starters. But with Terrence [Greene Jr.] and Kobe [White] coming in, they bring in some more depth and I think we're all clicking really, really quick.”
Cignetti said for the majority of his new transfers, it can take time before they’re comfortable with JMU’s playing style.
“The thing you got to remember about the transfers is, my history with those guys, is [that] it takes them a while early on,” Cignetti said. “These guys are learning a new offense and defense, and I'm pleased with [them].”
Even as these question marks linger in Cignetti's mind, the head coach said he believes that the Dukes are on their way to his expectation of a Sun Belt team. His goal right now, however, is to continue evaluating his team throughout the final two scrimmages of spring training, learn everything he can about his new opponents and enjoy the impact spring football has on the Dukes’ development.
“I'm walking off the field with a better idea [of] who we are today and understanding there's a lot of pieces of the puzzle not out there practicing and [that] we could be adding a few more,” Cignetti said. “It'll be exciting to be ready. I see a lot of positive signs [already].”
