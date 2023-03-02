After working at JMU football and basketball games since October 2021, senior Libby Carver took her experiences to the professional level while working during Super Bowl LVII with 49 other college students, helping run one of the biggest sporting events in the world.
Carver spent 10 days in Phoenix, Arizona, participating in activities ranging from horseback riding in the desert to making TikToks with Jackson Olsen, a popular player on the Savannah Bananas, a baseball team known for circus acts akin to the Harlem Globetrotters.
Carver worked with Living Sport, a program that seeks to provide professional experiences to college students interested in sport and recreational management careers, according to it’s website.
When it comes time each year for Living Sport to pick their teams for their events they release on their social media profiles that their applications are open for students to apply. Students fill out a questionnaire and interview with the Living Sport team to see if they’d be a good fit for the team. Once this process finishes, the hiring committee selects 50 students from colleges across the country.
Carver said that at first, she was hesitant to apply to the program because she didn’t know if she’d be accepted. But after consulting her mom about the decision, she took the chance. Carver remembers being worried for days after her interview as she waited for the response and finally, to Carver’s surprise, she heard back. She’d made it.
Alyssa Bosley, a professor in JMU’s Hart School for Hospitality, Sport and Recreation Management, is an advocate for programs like Living Sport. She said she believes college is an important time for students to take advantage of opportunities like ones through Living Sport in order to build their resumes and skills.
“I think if you’re able to make it work from a financial and scheduling standpoint, that [students] should absolutely take advantage of it, especially with a program like sport and recreation management,” Bosley said. “We encourage our students all the time: Find these opportunities and take advantage to get experience, connect with people and just put yourself ahead. I applaud Libby for doing this.”
Living Sport also organizes talks and meetings with some well-known names in athletics so students can network and gain insight into what their day-to-day work looks like. Carver and others talked to Ethan Curtis, a social media strategy coordinator for the Phoenix Suns, as well as Joey Prebynski, director of player development for the Los Angeles Angels. Students also sat in on a podcast run by former Penn State tight end Adam Breneman and Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn.
“No question’s a dumb question,” Carver said. “Network with anyone that you can. Just believe in yourself and put yourself out there.”
Before they worked the Super Bowl, students also helped put on the Super Bowl Fan Fest, where some of the high-end guests such as company CEOs and current and former athletes attended a pool party at a resort with a variety of different vendors who they received food and memorabilia from.
Carver said her role at the Fan Fest wasn’t only helping attendees by answering questions but also running a booth for Stance, a clothing company that was giving out some of their products at the Fan Fest. Because they were short on representatives, Carver helped customers pick out their two free pairs of socks from their booth.
After the Fan Fest, it came time for all hands on deck for the Super Bowl.
During the game, Carver said she helped direct people through the main concourses, helped fans find their seating and answered questions about where bathrooms and concessions were.
Carver said working the actual Super Bowl was her favorite part of the experience.
“I loved seeing fans from all over coming to one stadium for a game, even the fans for the teams that weren’t playing but still wearing their team’s jersey,” Carver said. “The atmosphere was great, the fans were really enjoying themselves. It’s something I hope to experience again one day.”
Carver is an event operations assistant for JMU and helps man special events. She said seeing what it takes to put on an event as big as the Super Bowl, compared to her work at JMU for football and basketball games, was eye-opening.
Living Sport brings students to work other major sporting events every year, like NCAA Final Four, NHL All Star Game and even some international trips, like to the Royal Windsor Triathlon in London. Allowing students to get hands-on experience at popular and professional events adds an extra element to their involvement within the sport management field that not many people have, Living Sport President Alicia Marinelli said.
“When you start putting those types of events on your resume, you then have speaking points,” Marinelli said. “I think the best thing of it all is that we’re developing networks to have people from around the world, you get to travel and have this intimate 10-day experience with. So it’s all about gaining experience, building connections and, of course, seeing the world.”
Leading up to game day, Living Sport sets up workshops to help their students get an inside look into what really goes into sport operations — specifically what it’s like leading up to events like the Super Bowl. Alongside these workshops, students also get to take time to learn more about the city that the event is taking place in by visiting other professional sport facilities and indulging in activities that are notable from the region, such as horseback riding through the Arizona desert.
“When we get on site, we basically dive into the culture of the host city,” Marinelli said. “This year was Phoenix, last year it was Los Angeles, the year before that Tampa, Florida. So it’s really cool that we get to travel and experience new events.”
Despite the overall trip lasting just a little over a week, Marinelli stressed how important it is for students to step out of their comfort zone. She said it’s important for students to network during these trips, too, because the people they meet on the trip could mean a business relationship that lasts much longer than 10 days.
“Really, [networking] ultimately provides you a base to surround yourself with people who want to support you, and you want to support them,” Marinelli said. “It’s really cool in this industry to have not only a friend but a business. People, like-minded people, peers that have the same drive that are going to keep people accountable throughout the years as they grow as professionals.”