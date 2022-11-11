JMU’s homecoming came Oct. 22, but some JMU football players feel like they have another one this weekend versus Old Dominion.
Since the two in-state rivals haven’t squared off since 2012, players from the area finally get a chance to play in front of local friends and family.
The 5-3 (3-2 Sun Belt) Dukes on a three-game skid look to reset in their final road game of the season against the 3-6 (2-3 Sun Belt) Monarchs, who are also coming off the heels of a three-game losing streak.
Redshirt freshman running back Kaelon Black is eager to return to the area. He said that as soon as the schedule was released, this game in particular caught his attention.
“It’s definitely been something I've been looking forward to since we found out the schedule,” Black said. “I definitely marked it on my calendar … and I think it’s a blessing to be able to go back.”
Twelve players on JMU’s roster are from the “757” area code, or the area around ODU, which includes Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth, Newport News and Hampton, among other smaller areas in Southeastern Virginia. However, only two starters hail from the area --- redshirt sophomore linebacker Taurus Jones (Portsmouth) and offensive lineman Tyler Stephens (Virginia Beach).
Black, who’s from the area, has tallied 192 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season, averaging 4.7 yards a carry, while adding 114 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown to his ledger. Black saw his biggest action in the win against Appalachian State on Sept. 24, where he amassed 108 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns — one on the ground and one through the air.
He’s also familiar with Monarch players. While they stay in touch most of the time, Black said that won’t happen until after Saturday.
“No, not talking to them this week,” Black said. “They’re our enemies right now. I don’t know those guys, we’re not friends. So, we just [have] to stay locked in to what we’re doing here.”
JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said he understands the deeper meaning this game will have for some of his players from the area. This game not only affects the team’s records, but both bragging rights and even possibly an edge in recruiting. He said JMU tried recruiting ODU sophomore linebacker Jason Henderson from Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania, out of high school — Henderson is 17 tackles away from breaking the all-time single-season Sun Belt tackles record of 122.
“I know it’s an important game for the fans,” Cignetti said. “The people that support our program, we have players that know players on their team … I mean, we win this game, we’re guaranteed a winning season, we’re still in the hunt to win the [division]. It could affect recruiting and it certainly affects the fan base.”
Redshirt junior defensive lineman Jalen Green may not be preparing for a homecoming, but he said the game still has him excited. He said he can sense how other players such as Black have been looking forward to this one and that everyone’s ready to go.
“We got the juices going early this week,” Green said. “Certain guys from the area were like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s the game I got circled.’ A lot of guys on this team know a lot of guys on that team, so you know we’re just gonna make a statement.”