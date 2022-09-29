It took all of about 10 minutes for students to get tickets for JMU football against Texas State. After that, JMU Athletics announced the game was sold out.
The quick sellout can be attributed to Family Weekend, one of the Dukes’ most popular games each season. This season, the ticketing department was coordinating with Athletics to announce a sellout even before student tickets were available.
“We made sure all of our ducks were in a row for Family Weekend,” JMU Director of Ticketing Services Brad Burgess said. “Then we got with Kevin [Warner]’s team as well, and our graphic designs to get things in place … so that we can communicate that as quickly as possible.”
JMU fans had discussed online the likely early sellout for Family Weekend as early as the Sun Belt Conference football schedule announcement back in March. But Family Weekend has a lot more on tap than just the football game, and the ticketing services office continues to navigate the football season as the Dukes prepare for another packed home game.
“We’ve got to be ready to go in front of a sold out crowd for Family Weekend,” JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti said. “We need to play with a lot of energy and to our standard.”
Ticket availability for Family Weekend
Since Family Weekend is already a high-demand event, JMU Athletics usually plans ahead for its football tickets. The biggest planning element, Burgess said, is deciding how many general admission tickets and student tickets to make available.
JMU allows families to tack on their student’s free ticket once tickets go on sale to ensure the entire family can stay together. So, in a sense, while the standard two-week student ticket notice occurred last Monday, as long as people were buying the standard $30 general admission ticket they could purchase a student ticket as well.
“That gives them the opportunity to sit with their students [and] get their tickets all together,” Burgess said, “and they know that when I come for Family Weekend, we are all going to be together as a family.”
Once the student tickets were available on Sept. 19, however, there were only around 1,500 at the 9 a.m. opening window. JMU allotted a certain number of student tickets to accommodate students whose families aren’t attending the game but still want to go. These tickets were the ones available at 9 a.m. But that doesn’t mean only 1,500 students get to go out of 25,000.
In addition to general admission, student tickets and pre-purchased season tickets, JMU also reserves blocks of tickets for other groups, such as any traveling Texas State fans, sponsors or community groups.
Warner said that in previous years, having an estimated 4,000 student tickets sold following the season opener, regardless of Family Weekend, is still “pretty good.” In fact, the ticketing office regularly expects Family Weekend to sell out or come close to it every year, even before planning commences.
“Family Weekend is the one game that kind of always takes care of itself,” Warner said. “That game always sold itself out … regardless of how the team is doing.”
The hardest part of creating these blocks for Family Weekend, Burgess said, is creating an estimate as numbers are updating. Warner said the ticketing office does everything it can to make the most accommodating allotment and allow opportunities for students to go to as many games as possible.
This is also the first “true” Family Weekend for freshmen, sophomores and juniors due to the pandemic, so the demand to experience Family Weekend in its real intention — including families wanting to be with their student at the famed football game — has also increased.
“I think we’re still having some of that post-COVID effect,” Burgess said. “So, that whole, you know, perfect storm of things has brought everything together to sell out.”
This “model” JMU has used in calculating the number of student tickets may change in the coming years as students become more interested in going to games, Burgess said. The ticketing office is learning from the trends and growth that’s occurring this year as the football team plays this season.
“This is a model we’ve had for a number of years now,” Burgess said, “and in first-year FBS, we’re trying to understand that our trends are making sure that we’re able to put the right butts in seats.”
Since the victory over Appalachian State last weekend happened after JMU announced the Family Weekend sellout, there wasn’t any sort of trend in ticket sales stemming from that particular game. However, the general trend in ticket sales is still increasing, even after the first two home games against Middle Tennessee State and Norfolk State.
Warner said that following the first home game of the season, there’s a level of unpredictability with how many students will attend the rest of the games on the home slate. That’s what the increased trend has shown the most — at least, so far.
Outside of JMU vs. Texas State, Family Weekend hosts multiple events across campus. For the majority of them, the JMU ticketing office still sells tickets for events like Friday Night Flights and, during Homecoming Weekend, the University Program Board’s concert featuring Flo Milli. That doesn’t mean the ticketing department isn’t able to help customers with the different events. Rather, Burgess said the ticketing department is, in a sense, the “front porch” of all ticketed events and customer relations at JMU.
StubHub’s effect on ticket sales
Just because JMU announces all 25,000 tickets are sold, that doesn’t always mean 25,000 fans show up at Bridgeforth Stadium that Saturday — and if they decide not to go to the game, the ticketing office doesn’t accommodate refunds.
They will, however, tell fans to go to StubHub and resell tickets there. StubHub is JMU’s direct online-only partner resale service that the ticketing department certifies.
“That allows them the ease and access they can make to a game, they can sell it directly,” Burgess said, “because we know that they’re a trusted platform that works with our ticketing company.”
The process to sell a ticket or purchase a resale is fairly simple and allows JMU fans to get a return on their own investment.
While there are other ways to get rid of an already purchased ticket, one popular platform being JMU Nation Ticket Exchange on Facebook, Burgess said fans should be more careful with those types of exchanges or resale platforms since those aren’t partnered through the ticketing office.
This also includes more well-known platforms like Ticketmaster and VividSeats, which are widely used by other collegiate ticketing departments and for professional sports. But JMU only partners with StubHub.
The only time JMU does accept returned tickets is with group blocks, in which those tickets go on StubHub as a “resale” ticket. Those no longer need to be purchased as a block, but fans can use them again as single-game purchases.
“They can still get value out of those sales that we’ve already declared to sell out,” Warner said. “That’s not a large number of tickets, but it does still present us a chance to maximize our sales.”
So, if fans can’t make it to Harrisonburg — because of, say, the weather — the ticketing office has options available.
Hurricane Ian could crash the party
On Wednesday morning, Warner released a statement to Harrisonburg media:
“We’ve been in close communication with meteorologists all week and, at this time, do not anticipate any change from our 1:30 p.m. scheduled kick time.”
Hurricane Ian, a Category 4, made landfall in Florida midday Wednesday and has forced college games on the southeastern coast to postpone or cancel. Even ESPN College GameDay moved its setup indoors to keep the event for Clemson vs. NC State.
However, the Dukes have no intention of canceling the Family Weekend event, Warner said. JMU will monitor the weather conditions leading up to and during the game, he said, but mostly for thunderstorms.
JMU has a command center that will monitor lightning within 10 miles of campus and make a general safety announcement if needed. But aside from that, JMU is expecting a cool, wet game.
“If there’s any impact directly from the weather before [or] during the game, we are able to anticipate that and address it,” Warner said. “I don’t think it’s really going to impact anything significant.”
The biggest question remaining: How many JMU fans are willing to brave the weather?
Assuming Dukes fans are OK with clear plastic ponchos and rain-stained streamers on Saturday afternoon, not much should change. Family Weekend is more than just the football game, although the excitement surrounding the team right now could be worth the wet afternoon.
“It’s going to be up to each individual family to decide, ‘How does the weather impact my decision to attend?’” Warner said.