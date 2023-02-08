JMU announced Wednesday that softball will wear stickers with the number 22 on the back of its helmets this season in honor of former catcher Lauren Bernett, who died last April. The sticker is heart-shaped and purple with softball stitchings inside, surrounding the 22.
Bernett played an important role in her two years at JMU, namely in its 2021 run to the Women’s College World Series. Last season, Bernett was the First Team All-CAA catcher. Over her career, Bernett scored nine home runs and racked up 33 RBIs.
“Every member of our team has kind of dealt and coped and handled things in their own process,” JMU head coach Loren LaPorte said at softball media day Tuesday. “I think it’s important moving forward that we stick to respecting their privacy and the process of healing.”
While JMU is continuing to cope, LaPorte said it’s also looking forward to its 2023 season, which holds plenty of potential in the Sun Belt Conference. The Dukes are preparing to play the first games of their season this weekend in a tournament against Chattanooga, Indiana State and College of Charleston.
The tournament is in Charleston, South Carolina, where Bernett broke the Dukes’ program record with seven RBIs in a single game to help JMU defeat the College of Charleston, 8-2, on April 16.