LYNCHBURG, VIRGINIA — JMU softball saw both positives and negatives in its doubleheader with Rutgers and Lehigh on Saturday. The Dukes won for the first time since their opening weekend against Lehigh, but before that win came a mercy-rule loss in six innings against Rutgers.
“I think we just got to a point where we were ready to hit balls hard,” redshirt junior infielder Hallie Hall said. “[We had] a lot of just confidence and just trusting ourselves building up to that point and it worked out.”
JMU falls to Rutgers 9-1 in six innings
JMU head coach Loren LaPorte said when the Dukes fell to Notre Dame on Friday night that the loss was a learning experience. For the second time this season, JMU was mercy ruled in its Saturday morning matchup with Rutgers and learned again what it’s like to play against top talent.
“The performance this morning was below what we are as a team,” LaPorte said. “That's what we told them. Like, we're better than that — we just need more than one or two people stepping up for us.”
In the end, JMU couldn’t produce enough offense to keep up with the Scarlet Knights, who have started the season strong at 11-6. Redshirt junior infielder Hallie Hall homered in the bottom of the fifth — a solo shot that put the Dukes on the board — but it was their only run of the game.
“It felt really good,” Hall said. “Most importantly, it felt good to do it for our girls and our team. [I was] so happy to put one on the board.”
Rutgers sophomore designated player Megan Herka hit a solo home run in the second, giving the Scarlet Knights a 1-0 lead for two innings. But as the Dukes started to make mistakes, Rutgers took advantage.
The Scarlet Knights scored seven runs on either a wild pitch or from unearned runs. Rutgers infielder Maddie Lawson doubled in the fifth inning, scoring a runner in the process. Other than the home run, it was the only run that scored a runner not on a JMU error or wild pitch.
“I think a lot of it is decision-making,” Hall said, “just being confident in ourselves, but we bounced back.”
Rutgers junior pitcher Jaden Vickers had a day in the circle, striking out 10 JMU batters. The Dukes couldn’t find their way past the Florida native and didn’t make much noise on the offense.
Rutgers sealed the deal in the bottom of the sixth, scoring four runs to go up eight and mercy rule the Dukes. Freshman pitcher Taylor Hankins pitched the last inning for JMU, relieving redshirt senior pitcher Alexis Bermudez, who started the game — Bermudez was taken out in the fifth.
“We have to have it in the circle,” LaPorte said. “We have to have the energy, we have to have the body language because everybody just feeds off that.”
JMU’s losing streak extended to six games with the loss — Bermudez finished with three strikeouts on 92 pitches, while Vickers had 10 strikeouts on 95 pitches.
The Dukes (3-7) took on Lehigh 30 minutes later at Kamphuis field. Rutgers (12-6) finished its day early and doesn’t play again until Sunday when the Scarlet Knights take on Notre Dame at 11 a.m.
JMU bounces back with 3-0 win over Lehigh
LaPorte said postgame after Lehigh that the result put her in a much better mood.
After the domination by Rutgers, the Dukes came out 30 minutes later to battle Lehigh. In a quick, under--90-minute game, JMU used a sixth-inning hot streak to down the Mountain Hawks 3-0, breaking its six-game losing streak.
“I think we stayed focused throughout the entire game,” sophomore pitcher Alissa Humphrey said. “I thought our defense really stepped up and we just fought until the end. I think our offense finally stepped up; I'm really proud that our pinch hitters got the job done, and it's a great one overall.”
Sophomore outfielder Hannah Hennessy doubled to right field with two outs for the Dukes. Then redshirt sophomore Emily Phillips came in to pinch hit, nailing a single to right field, scoring Hennessy in the Dukes’ first small-ball score of the tournament.
Redshirt junior utility Kayla Boseman then pinch hit for the Dukes, sending the ball over the fence in left field — a two-run shot that put JMU up 3-0.
“It was the same pitch that I swung and missed on, and I was pretty sure that [Lehigh sophomore pitcher Katelyn Young] was coming back to it,” Boseman said. “Once I got up there, I pretty much knew what she was throwing, and that's what prepared me for my best.”
Humphrey retired a batter and had two pop-ups in the seventh to seal the game for the Dukes.
“I thought I competed today,” Humphrey said. “It might not have been a high strikeout game, but I definitely [forced] plenty of miss hits. I think that I hit my spots well and. Overall, [it] was just [a] good game for me.”
Other than the sixth inning, the game was slow. Lehigh had a runner in scoring position in the first inning but the Mountain Hawks couldn’t get the runner home — it was their best chance at scoring all afternoon.
JMU had five hits in the win, more than its last two matchups combined. Humphrey finished with six strikeouts on 92 pitches. For her, she said this was an important win to get back in the groove and feel good heading into the Dukes' last day at the Liberty Classic.
“The home runs are the ones that lose and win ball games at this point,” LaPorte said. “We have to have it, and we train for it.”
The Dukes (4-7) face George Washington on Sunday at 3 p.m. and host Liberty on Sunday at 5 p.m. Lehigh (3-5) plays Liberty at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“[My players are] going to the hotel and getting their feet up and watching video,” LaPorte said. “We told them that the physical work is done, but the mental work is not. Their job is to do work and watch these teams that we're going to be playing tomorrow.”
Contact Savannah Reger at breezesports@gmail.com. For more softball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports