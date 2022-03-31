Runners come from all over to compete on the JMU track & field team, nearly all from the U.S. Freshman distance runner Sofia Terenziani came all the way from her home country of Italy.
“I decided to come here because I wanted to do something different that would help me grow up both [as] an athlete and a person in general,” Terenziani said. “I’m glad [about] the decision I made.”
Terenziani found success in track back in Italy, where she was the 2021 Italian Junior 1,500-meter champion in indoor and outdoor track. Her dominant performances continued into college, where this season she competed in the ECAC Indoor championship meet.
Terenziani competed in the 4x800-meter relay at the meet with three other distance runners: junior Annie Dunlop, sophomore Mary Milby and senior Sinead Sargeant. The team earned All-East honors, placing seventh with a time of 9:04.51.
Terenziani traveled across the ocean by herself to come to Harrisonburg, ready to compete in the upcoming cross country season. However, her experience didn’t go according to plan, as she had to sit out most of the season due to an injury.
“I was not physically and mentally ready,” Terenziani said. “I was not completely adapted to the life here in general. [I got injured] probably just [because of] how my body reacted to the change.”
Assistant track and cross country head coach Dave Rinker said Terenziani strained her hip flexors due to the high volume of training she wasn’t used to.
Sophomore distance runner Miranda Stanhope said she tried to help Terenziani get through the adjustment period.
“Her training back in Italy, she was running really fast,” Stanhope said. “It was just less volume.”
Terenziani returned to running toward the end of the cross country season, saying the plan was to slowly transition back into training. She competed in the season’s last meet — the CAA Championship on Oct. 30 — placing 20th with a 6K time of 22:47.
“We’re pushing without overtraining her and we’re moving her in the correct direction, both from a speed standpoint and from an endurance standpoint,” Rinker said.
The adjustments have paid dividends. In the Dec. 4 Navy Invite meet, Terenziani placed first in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 10:23. She placed highest for JMU (8th, 5:08) in the mile run at the Jan. 22 Brant Tolsma Invitational meet.
As Terenziani adjusts to the American style of running training, Rinker said the Italian club she ran in did a fantastic job with biomechanical work.
“Sofia came in with some great biomechanics [and] running technique,” Rinker said. “That’s going to serve her a great deal.”
Stanhope was JMU’s top cross country runner last season, finishing as the top Duke in every race she ran. Through all her success, she said she’s been able to learn a thing or two from Terenziani.
“Sofia is always really good about doing the small things,” Stanhope said. “I try to focus on those drills just as much as she does to be more efficient with running.”
Stanhope said she believes Terenziani has the potential to be a good distance runner, but it’s hard to think of specific expectations for her since the team is moving to a new conference.
“If we were staying in the CAA, I think her going for an individual title would be a realistic goal for her,” Stanhope said. “[But] I’m not super familiar with [the] Sun Belt, so I don’t know what that looks like for her. I think she can do a lot of great things while she’s here.”
Terenziani said she’s glad to be a part of the team and that her teammates are a big support. She said they were there for her when she first came to JMU not knowing anyone.
“[The team is] always there if we need something, especially with us freshmen,” Terenziani said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better team.”
Terenziani has also showed strength in outdoor track. This season, she competed in the 1500-meter run at the Fred Hardy Invite on March 18 — running an ECAC-qualifying time of 4:33.12.
As Terenziani’s first season of collegiate running nears the end, her goal is to compete in the ECAC Championships in outdoor. Rinker said he has the same goal in mind for her but wants to make sure she stays healthy and ready to get there.
