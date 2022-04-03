A hard fought game saw JMU come out on top, 8-4. The Dukes came into this game winning six of their last seven, holding a 15-10 record and a 3-1 record in the CAA. The Phoenix came in 13-12 (1-3 CAA) with only two wins in their last seven games. This win marked the first series win over Elon in program history.
“Its huge,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said on getting a win today.“First series win against Elon…to win the series on Saturday means a lot.”
The day at Veterans Memorial Park began with a service honoring the late JMU coach Brad Babcock, who passed away in 2020. The ceremony concluded with the unveiling of his newly retired jersey in right field. Babcock was a beloved figure in JMU baseball, leading them to a College World Series appearance in 1983.
The game started with what should’ve been a routine fly ball for redshirt sophomore center fielder Chase DeLauter. However, the ball made contact with a bird midair and fell flat into right field, resulting in a double.
“I had a good beat on it,” DeLauter said about the fly ball. “And then, out of nowhere, I just saw the bird and the ball collided.”
The pitching stood out early with senior left-hander Liam McDonnell continuing his great season. McDonnell pitched four innings, picked up two strikeouts and ended the game with a 2.10 ERA before being replaced by junior right-hander Eli Ottinger in the fifth. Senior right-hander Bryce Edgington showed out for Elon, pitching fourinnings, picking up five strikeouts and a 3.54 ERA before being replaced by sophomore right-hander Trevor Kirk in the fifth.
DeLauter continued to show why he is a highly touted MLB prospect in this game. He stole four bases in this game, tying a program record.
“I am just trying to get good looks off the pitcher,” DeLauter said, “I like to show off my speed, and I think I am doing that now.”
DeLauter stole second and third in the first inning before scoring on a wild pitch, stealing third again, leading to a score off an RBI single by redshirt junior first baseman Kyle Novak. This score was followed up by a two-run home run by freshman left fielder Fenwick Trimble.
“It felt good,” Trimble said. “My swing felt good and it seemed to work out well today.”
The Phoenix scored in the third off an RBI double from sophomore right fielder Alex Iadisernia and again in the fourth off an RBI double from freshman shortstop Will Vergantino. Then again in the sixth, junior second baseman Carlos Marte scored off a sacrifice fly from Iadisernia.
The sixth inning was controversial: With the bases loaded, Trimble sent a ball deep to right field that seemed to simultaneously hit off the sponsor messaging above the wall and be caught by Iadisernia. Iadisernia threw to second and potentially turned a double play to end the inning. After much delegation on every part of the play, it was decided that the ball was caught before hitting over the wall, so Trimble was out, and no double play occurred, meaning the runner at third scored. This meant the continuation of the inning and left Elon head coach Mike Kennedy furious. After an argument with the umpires, he was ejected.
Elon’s final run came in the seventh off a sacrifice fly from Vergantino, bringing sophomore catcher Parker Haskin home. The Dukes closed the game with a home run by redshirt junior third baseman Trevon Dabney in the eighth.
The Dukes (16-10, 4-1 CAA) and the Phoenix (13-13, 1-4 CAA) meet again Sunday at 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park to close out the series.
Scoring Summary
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Elon (4 R 10 H 1 E) 0 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 0
JMU (8 R 11 H 0 E) 1 0 3 0 1 2 0 1 X
