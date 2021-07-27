CAA media day means football season and JMU training camp is in reach. This season, it's more important than ever.
In 2020, CAA media day was put on hold. The Dukes got minimal training camp before COVID-19 shuttered the university and the season was pushed to the spring.
Now, everything’s back on track. While still not in person, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti and redshirt seniors quarterback Cole Johnson and defensive lineman Mike Greene are geared up and ready to go for the start of camp Aug. 6.
First thing’s first, CAA preseason picks
The day started with the CAA announcing its all-conference team, offensive and defensive players of the year, and predicted standings.
JMU came in first in the preseason rankings with 15 votes out of 24 and 231 points in the poll. Last year’s Dukes were ranked at No. 3 but still called as the favorite despite the CAA picking Delaware as the conference champion in spring 2021. The Blue Hens were picked second this year, Villanova came in third and Richmond was in fourth.
The Dukes also led the way with seven All-CAA selections. Redshirt senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese, redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton and redshirt senior offensive lineman Liam Fornadel were named first-team offense, while redshirt senior safety MJ Hampton and Greene were selected to the first-team defense. Redshirt seniors punter Harry O’Kelly and kicker Ethan Ratke were selected to first-team special teams.
Agyei-Obese and Greene also were named offensive and defensive preseason players of the year, respectively.
“[Being voted preseason Player of the Year] means a lot,” Greene said. “Winning it playing a different position means a lot.”
To finish out the preseason conference awards, redshirt freshman Antwane Wells Jr. and redshirt senior linebacker Kelvin Azanama were named honorable mentions.
The big point: This season feels like 2019
Heading into this season and hearing from Cignetti, the Dukes’ head coach, made one point clear: This season feels like 2019, and he’s ready to go.
“This definitely feels normal,” Cignetti said. “We’re getting ready to go to camp; getting ready to play a full season, hopefully, [and] make a good playoff run.”
In 2019, the most recent full season for the Dukes, JMU made a trip to Frisco, Texas., for the FCS National Championship game before falling to North Dakota State in now Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci’s final game in purple and gold. That season was full of challenges in itself, yet it was a full season.
Heading into 2021, Cignetti said he’s happy to be back playing football in the fall and is ready to get to work in at this year’s training camp.
“We’ve had a really good summer here in terms of our strength and conditioning,” Cignetti said. “I think everyone’s excited to get going.”
The team and players are also confident in the group that 2021 brings. The spring season was a time for development and to learn what different players can do. In the short offseason JMU football has had, the Dukes added several transfers on both sides of the ball, and Cignetti said it’s possibly the most players to ever come into camp competing for a spot.
“We didn’t have very good competition last spring because of our numbers on defense and some of our injuries,” Cignetti said. “We just felt like we needed it for competition on that side of the ball.”
Greene also added that he’s happy to be back in a groove and that in a normal year heading into the dorms for camp isn’t the most exciting thing. This year, however, he’s excited at returning to that normalcy.
“We didn’t even get to have camp last year,” Greene said. “Usually, we dread getting in the dorms, but right now it’s feeling good just to get back to a sense of normalcy.”
Although shortened, the summer was needed
Another important point to highlight is how much the Dukes needed the months off before training camp both physically and mentally.
A big question after the loss to Sam Houston in the spring was what the team would look like in the fall. While some players moved on after the spring, for others, it took some time to decide whether or not to return to Harrisonburg, either due to graduation or for playing time.
Former Dukes quarterback Gage Moloney and running back Jawon Hamilton were notable names to hit the transfer portal over the summer. With the long-time JMU backup quarterback headed to Bryant University for the fall, it left Johnson with a firm grasp on the position, who ultimately decided to return for his last dance.
“I kind of looked at it like, ‘You have the rest of your life to work a 9-5 job,’” Johnson said. “You’re not going to always have this chance to play college football.”
Johnson used the summer to recuperate and prepare for a likely starting role. The redshirt senior nursed a thumb injury after the loss in the semifinals before going into training mode. Johnson said he’s found a new look on football after working this summer.
“Getting back to training, putting a little more weight on … I’m getting more athletic and being able to throw from all platforms, and getting in the film room with coach Sunseri to learn how he taught his guys at Alabama,” Johnson said.
Greene mentioned as well how much the team needed the summer. After all the chaos in COVID-19 cancellations and protocols, he said, to have the summer off was important. Greene said the summer is the most important time for a football player, so he took advantage of what it offered
“We’re just getting our bodies back and slimming up and getting in condition for the season,” Greene said.
All in agreement: This team can go far
Something else to note — the confidence in this group for the fall is high.
One factor that led to Johnson’s return was the group of players coming back for the season. JMU’s lineup isn’t changing much, and with how far the team went last year, the players see lots of potential for the fall. Johnson wanted to be in on the excitement and promise.
“One of the biggest reasons I came back was I just saw how many returners we had,” Johnson said. “We’re going to have a really loaded team this year. Obviously, that last game left a bitter taste in our mouth, but I thought it was the right idea to come back.”
Greene also added that with the number of players heading to camp, the team is set to be the deepest its been in recent years. With transfers and freshmen, Greene even added that he’ll get the chance to play defensive tackle instead of only on the defensive line in 2021.
“Everybody on that defensive line can go out there and make plays,” Greene said. “Just being as versatile as possible and having fresh legs on the field a lot is going to be really important this year.”
Cignetti said he’s brought in this competition between players. The team can all be in the locker room again instead of being separated like last year. He mentioned that this competition will make the team better and provide more depth for a hopeful deep playoff run.
“Competition makes everybody better,” Cignetti said. “ [I’m] looking forward to getting going and seeing how [the transfers] develop, as well as everybody else.”
Final Verdict
Based on media day, the Dukes are excited, confident and ready for fall ball. This fall doesn’t feel like last year, and with lots of depth and key core players returning, JMU is determined to avenge its loss against Sam Houston and make it back to the National Championship game.
With training camp opening next week, more storylines will come, but one thing’s for sure — JMU is a favorite for an FCS crown.
