“Our moment in the sun — and the Sun Belt — has arrived.”
Lights shined brightly down on JMU President Jon Alger as he formally announced the university’s acceptance to move to the Sun Belt conference Saturday. Alger called it a “historic day,” saying, “The Sun Belt conference beckons.”
Admin excited and ready for the change
In a press conference at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, JMU Athletics Director Jeff Bourne, Alger and Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill spoke about the university’s movement to the Sun Belt. Charlie King, JMU’s senior vice president of administration and finance, was also present.
Gill described the process of deciding to invite JMU to the Sun Belt with multiple criteria that he said made the university rise “to the top of the list.” He said JMU’s history of athletic and academic success, “strong” national brand, “remarkable” facilities and “passionate” supporters contributed to this decision.
“I couldn't be more excited about today and what the future holds,” Gill said. “The Sun Belt is in a great place right now. But I can assure you, there's a better destination ahead for the summer.”
Alger said the university didn’t make the decision blindly — he said the pieces that have fallen into place are a result of strategic planning and “thoughtfully managed growth.”
“As JMU has grown and evolved, we've always sought to do things the right way and at the right time for our students, faculty, staff, student-athletes and coaches,” Alger said. “We didn't just jump at the first opportunity or take a leap of faith — we prepared ourselves to be in a position of strength.”
Bourne said he’s pleased with the movement and highlighted the level of exposure that the Sun Belt will bring to JMU. He said the revenue that will come from this will create opportunities for the university, and the monetary support from alumni and fans is “critical.”
“I'm not interested in just making the move — I'm interested in the move to make changes,” Bourne said. “As good as it's been, it's going to be better, and with the help of the Sun Belt, I'm looking forward to it.”
Sun Belt commissioner stands in support of student-athletes
The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) banned JMU from all conference postseason competition during the JMU press conference. The decision was announced Wednesday after JMU’s appeal was rejected by the conferences’ presidents and athletic directors.
“I just think a different approach is better,” Gill said in an interview with The Breeze, “something that’s more student friendly and that gives them the chance to compete for the championships they’ve worked for.”
Gill said he supports JMU student-athletes and their well-being, mentioning how with stress student-athletes are under, the bylaw should be looked at more carefully.
“Anytime you’re disinfrancizing student-athletes, you should think about that decision,” Gill said. “No student should be penalized with this choice … I don’t support not allowing students to do what they love: compete.”
JMU will remain within the CAA for the rest of the 2021-22 season before transitioning into the Sun Belt in 2022 for non-football sports. Football will join the conference as a fully initiated member in 2023, with its first year of bowl eligibility in 2024. In addition, the Dukes’ CAA games will be listed as conference matchups, and JMU is able to earn preseason, weekly and postseason honors for its performances.
Reintroduction of old regional rivalries
Marshall, Appalachian State, Old Dominion, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Georgia State— all are East Coast schools in JMU’s new conference, all on the East Coast.
Gill and Bourne both emphasized regional rivalries at the media event and said it was a major factor in bringing JMU to the next level.
“We wanted to build that nice, eastern footprint,” Gill said. “That piece was important to us.”
Gill said that with football, the rivalries write themselves. The Dukes played App State before the Mountaineers moved up to the FBS level. Old Dominion hasn’t played JMU in 11 years, but when the two faced off as the Monarchs moved to the FBS, the atmosphere was electric. Gill added that the fans were another reason for adding the Dukes.
“We’re really excited about the fanbase here at JMU,” Gill said. “[It’s a] really passionate fanbase; that was really key for us.”
Gill said he was excited about JMU softball’s assets and how it adds to an already competitive softball conference. The Sun Belt had four teams make the NCAA tournament in the spring and is excited about how the Dukes can make it better, Gill said.
“I think softball’s going to be a lot of fun,” Gill said. “We’ve been good at softball but now we just got a whole lot better and we got a lot more fun.”
With the research and preparation JMU Athletics put into the official move done, the Dukes can focus on the transition ahead, and Bourne said he’s looking forward to what’s next.
“Looking at this over the years, I’d be less than honest if I didn’t say that this is a great day for me to get some of the weight off my shoulders,” Bourne said. “That said, we have a tremendous amount of work to do.”
The Breeze will continue to update its content as the story develops.
