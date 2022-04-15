The Diamond Dukes defeated Northeastern 8-3 Friday in game one of a three-game series. The win moves JMU to 18-15 (5-5 CAA) and 12-3 at home.
It was a career day for graduate student pitcher Justin Showalter. He tied his career high for most strikeouts in a game (11) and number of pitches (112). Showalter said he was locating his fastball “down” and that his slider “had really good action” in tonight’s game.
“I think I really brought everything together that I’ve been working on this year and it paid off,” Showalter said.
Head coach Marlin Ikenberry said Showalter did a nice job and that he still got strikeouts when he started pitching out of the strike zone. Showalter said he felt good even after reaching the 100 pitch mark.
“I didn’t know I was that high [in pitch count] at the time,” Showalter said. “My arm felt good. Usually it feels pretty good [the] deeper into games I go.”
The Huskies struck first with freshman center fielder Mike Sirota in the top of the first inning. Redshirt junior center fielder Travis Reifsnider fired back for JMU with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first.
Freshman designated hitter Ryan Dooley hit a two-out RBI for the Dukes’ fourth run of the inning.
The Dukes swung for the fences in the bottom of the third — hitting two home runs. One from Reifsnider — his second of the game — and one from redshirt junior right fielder Carson Bell.
After hitting one home run, Reifsnider said his goal wasn’t to swing for the fences again. He said if the home run comes, it comes.
“I’m a terrible hitter when I try to hit home runs,” Reifsnider said. “The second home run, it was two strikes [and I was] just trying to protect. [I] just threw my hands at it [and] it happened to work out.”
On the fielding side, Ikenberry said Reifsnider is “outstanding” when playing center fielder.
“He won’t admit it, but I think he likes playing outfield more than he likes catching,” Ikenberry said. “He’s worked really hard at it.”
The game was scoreless through the fourth and fifth innings. In the bottom of the sixth, Dooley hit an RBI double to put JMU ahead 7-1. Redshirt junior second baseman Nick Zona drove in a run on a groundout RBI — extending the lead to seven.
“We talk about extending the lead,” Ikenberry said. “It’s one of our mid-game goals, and our guys did that.”
The Huskies didn’t go down without a fight — sophomore infielder Jack Thorbahn hit a two-run RBI double, shortening the lead to five. JMU was able to stop the rally after Northeastern’s redshirt junior shortstop Spenser Smith grounded out for the game’s final out.
Showalter picked up his third win, now 3-5 this season. Northeastern’s redshirt sophomore pitcher Sebastian threw 77 total pitches with one strikeout and eight runs allowed.
The Dukes had 12 hits with Reifsnider having the most (3). The Huskies had 10 hits, their redshirt senior catcher Teddy Beaudet racked up the most (3).
JMU and Northeastern will continue the three-game series Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. With one win under their belts, Showalter said he hopes the momentum carries the Dukes through the rest of the series.
“Friday nights are huge,” Showalter said. “It sets the tone for the whole weekend.”
Contact John Breeden at breed2jr@dukes.jmu.edu. For more baseball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.