Part I of this series goes into more detail on the specific bylaws in the 2022-23 NCAA Division I Manual that outline FBS reclassification and bowl eligibility. For more information on the exact language that spells out JMU’s bowl ineligibility, check out Part I here.
After New Mexico State clobbered Liberty as 24-point underdogs 49-14 Nov. 26, Aggies Director of Athletics Mario Moccia and his administrative staff couldn’t afford to celebrate too long.
They planned to submit a waiver to the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee not even 48 hours later, explaining New Mexico State’s case to be considered a bowl-eligible team.
At the time, New Mexico State sat at 5-6 with four FBS wins — not bowl-eligible according to the 2022-23 NCAA Division I Manual’s definition of a “deserving team” in bylaw 18.7.2.1. The Aggies’ Oct. 22 game versus San Jose State got postponed and later canceled after a Trojan player died the day before the game, and attempts to schedule a team during the Aggies’ Nov. 5 bye week came up empty, Moccia said. New Mexico State found a 12th game against the FCS’ Valparaiso on Dec. 3 to get players a senior day, Moccia said, not to add to its case for bowl eligibility.
So, without an opportunity to pick up a fifth FBS win, the Aggies felt they had an argument to get the waiver through; admittedly, though, Moccia thought “it might be a long shot.” But the oversight committee saw merit in the waiver: It granted New Mexico State bowl eligibility not too long after submission, Moccia said.
This is something that teams five years ago couldn’t pull off. Effective as of Aug. 1, 2018, bylaw 18.7.2.3 says the Division I Football Oversight Committee, made up of 19 combined FBS and FCS athletic directors, student-athletes, head coaches “or its designated committee, shall have the authority to waive all postseason bowl game requirements based on objective evidence that demonstrates circumstances that warrant the waiver of the normal application of those regulations. The Football Oversight Committee shall establish the process for granting such waivers.”
While a waiver didn’t impact JMU’s 2022 fate as a bowl-ineligible team, multiple people who spoke to The Breeze pointed to the ever-changing dynamics swirling in college football — increased student-athlete empowerment with NIL and the transfer portal, and newer bylaws like the bowl game waiver — as reasons to reconsider reclassification rules barring FBS-transitioning teams from bowl games.
But right now, exceptions to the rule are just that — exceptions.
“Schools who are transitioning would just petition and at least have their day in court,” Moccia said. “I don't know if it’d get changed.”
What’s the difference? How JMU compares to previous transitions
It’s been done before — sort of.
Yes, JMU was the first team in over two decades to face a full FBS slate in year one of its FBS transition and would be bowl-eligible at 8-3 if not for the NCAA’s two-year reclassification bylaw that prevented the Dukes from reaching full FBS status in 2022 and, therefore, playing in a bowl game.
But JMU isn’t the first team to win the requisite number of games to play in a bowl amid an FBS transition window.
In the last 10 years, University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) (7-5), Appalachian State (7-5), Georgia Southern (9-3) and Old Dominion (6-6) did so in their second transition years with their first full FBS schedules. Liberty’s 6-6 season in 2018 featured two FCS wins, so it wouldn’t have been bowl eligible.
Georgia Southern’s 2014 campaign sticks out. It not only went 9-3 but 8-0 in Sun Belt play to give the Eagles an outright Sun Belt championship; the conference didn’t hold east-west title games until 2018.
Despite the conference championship, Georgia Southern couldn’t play in a bowl game because, like JMU in 2022, it was within its transition timeframe. Georgia Southern appealed to the NCAA to play in a bowl in 2014 — Eagles Director of Athletics Tom Kleinlein told ESPN that Georgia Southern’s accomplishment was “nothing short of extraordinary.” The NCAA denied Georgia Southern’s appeal.
The Breeze wasn’t able to reach Kleinlein for this story.
But now, some bylaws would’ve allowed Georgia Southern and other second-year transitioning teams into a bowl game in some cases, but still not JMU — even though it also played a full FBS schedule.
2022 was one of those cases.
Adopted May 18, 2022, were four conditions outlined in bylaw 18.7.2.1.3, “Exception — Insufficient Number of Eligible Institutions,” that grant bowl eligibility if there aren’t enough “deserving teams” to fill out all the bowl matchups. Priorities of the conditions are given in descending order.
Bylaw 18.7.2.1.3, condition C, says, “An institution that is in its final year of reclassification from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision and meets the definition of a deserving team” can be eligible for a bowl game if no teams fulfill conditions A and B. Condition C wouldn’t have given Georgia Southern bowl eligibility if it existed in 2014 because there were enough “deserving teams.”
But in 2022, there was a shortage of “deserving teams,” and no exception fulfilled condition A or B. So, condition C could’ve come in handy for Georgia Southern — or App State, UTSA or Old Dominion in their second transition years. They would’ve been prioritized for a bowl game slot over Rice, a 5-7 team, which played in the LendingTree Bowl this year via condition D of the bylaw because of its academic progress rate (APR) — a measure of eligibility and retention for Division I student-athletes — despite being one win short of a traditional “deserving team” definition.
Bourne said Oct. 10 he was “fighting” for JMU to play in a bowl game in 2022, even as a first-year transitioning team, but he said then the chances were slim. The Division I Transformation Committee, which had been looking at what it’d take for a future program to move to the FBS and to identify guidelines for an FBS program, Bourne said, was slated to finish its report in December around the time of bowl selections.
But still, in today’s climate, Bourne doesn’t look at any previous transition as apples to apples to JMU.
“I'll continue to say: JMU has been very different in our approach,” Bourne said. “We just didn’t decide on this two or three years ago. We've been working on this for a long time, and that's why I think a big part of who we are, as competitive as we are today, is the way that we've gone through this journey and built our program.”
ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart said, in his experience, previously transitioned teams wouldn’t be bitter seeing a transitioning team play in the postseason — rather, they become advocates for change. Matt Hogue, Coastal Carolina’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics and university recreation, calls it a “myopic view” for fan bases of once-transitioned teams to want JMU to go through the full transition process they did.
“We see waivers all the time,” Hogue said, “and I think we certainly as a conference would be supportive of James Madison's attempt to get to the postseason as quickly as possible because that helps us as a conference.”
Moccia wants the same for New Mexico State’s soon-to-be new conference, Conference USA, which will feature FCS-transitioning Jacksonville State and Sam Houston beginning July 1, 2023. If they play a full FBS schedule and are bowl eligible, Moccia said he’d be supportive of them playing in a bowl game because conferences want their best teams to have a chance to win bowls — it moves those teams higher in the College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings, which brings teams in those conferences “serious money,” Moccia said.
By 2027-28, JMU will get $2.5 million from the Sun Belt for CFP shares and its ESPN deal, according to the pro forma — a calculation of projected financial results — the school submitted to the Intercollegiate Athletic Review Commission of the Virginia General Assembly on Nov. 5. The pro forma outlines the finances behind JMU’s move to the Sun Belt.
There have been calls to change the NCAA’s reclassification rules for other sports, too.
As Georgia Southern football won the Sun Belt in 2014 as a transitioning team, Bellarmine won the ASUN’s men’s basketball conference tournament last March — two years into a four-year transition from Division II to Division I — but couldn’t compete in March Madness.
Gumbart said the conference wanted to give its automatic-qualifying March Madness bid to Bellarmine and that the conference supported Bellarmine’s waiver request, but the NCAA Division I Board of Directors — mostly made up of university presidents — denied it. Jacksonville State, the team Bellarmine beat in the ASUN tournament finals, represented the conference instead.
For Gumbart, it’s simple: “If you’re the best team, you should be able to play — period,” adding “there's no reason” Bellarmine shouldn’t have been able to advance to March Madness.
Players “can transfer and play immediately, but if they stay where they were recruited, you're gonna punish them and they can't play?” Gumbart said. “The NCAA’s greatest value is its postseason play, and to deny that to any group, I just think is unfair.”
Similar to Kleinlein, Gumbart fought for transitioning teams’ shot at a postseason — in December 2020, the ASUN proposed to have the NCAA’s four-year transition period from Division II to I shortened to two years to allow transitioning programs to compete for a conference’s NCAA tournament automatic qualifying bid earlier. Gumbart said in a follow-up email to The Breeze on Dec. 28 the NCAA’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) supported the proposal, but not the Strategic Vision and Planning Committee or the Division I Council.
‘You follow what you have to follow’
Still, not everyone in college athletics is on board for changing transition rules.
Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell, who coached at Coastal Carolina from 2019-22, pointed to advantages JMU enjoyed during its FBS transition that Coastal Carolina didn’t get to relish in 2016-17, like how reclassifying teams now have full access to grab players in the transfer portal and no signing limit to get closer to the FBS-maximum 85 scholarship players quicker; JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said the Dukes played this season with 77 scholarship players.
“I wish they didn't have the signing limit when we jumped up from FCS to FBS — we would maybe get 85 scholarships quicker than it took us three years to get to, and not take all those losses that we had to take,” Chadwell said Nov. 14; Coastal Carolina went 13-23 from 2017-19. “But you follow what you have to follow.”
Two weeks later, when Chadwell was asked whether the transition rule affecting JMU is antiquated after the Chanticleers lost in the regular-season finale to the Dukes, he said it’s “not for me to judge,” and that “it’s in there for a reason, and we’ll go with it.” Similarly, App State head coach Shawn Clark said Nov. 14 that JMU’s bowl ineligibility is “out of my control. It’s just what the rules are, and that’s what they are.”
But on the other hand, former JMU head coach Mickey Matthews (1997-2013) said in an interview with The Breeze on Dec. 6 he thought it was “very unfair” the Dukes couldn’t compete after the Coastal Carolina game.
“I think it's an outdated rule,” Matthews said. “You know, they put the rule in for years because there was no such thing as a transfer portal. It’s an outdated rule, and I would really be surprised if the NCAA does not do away with it. I thought they should’ve been granted an exception to go to a bowl game and be in the conference championship game.”