Crunch.
Graduate first baseman Hannah Shifflett walks up to the plate, holding the barrel of the bat in her hand as she’s done so many times prior, but this time, she digs the toe of her cleat into the spray-painted “1” on the right side of home plate. Cling. She takes a deep breath, makes her body square in the zone and looks ahead toward Appalachian State’s pitcher with her bat raised over her. Whiff. The ball sails past her and hits the catcher’s glove, Shifflett shakes her head but resets, and the next pitch comes.
Smack. Crack. Pop. The ball flies over the left-field wall.
And during her trot around the bases, she raises a fist above her head.
“It feels great to know all my hard work has paid off,” Shifflett said. “It was surreal.”
The senior first baseman had not one but two home runs in Saturday’s wins over App State, 6-2 and 8-5, respectively. In the first game of the doubleheader, the out-of-the-park shots came back to back, and for the rest of the day, she was walked. She finished Saturday with five free passes on eight at-bats.
“I mean, my on-base percentage was through the roof today,” Shifflett laughed.
JMU softball head coach Loren LaPorte said the first time she met Shifflett, the first baseman was 6 years old. She was running around, watching her older sister play at Radford. LaPorte said she was a bubbly child, and sophomore shortstop Jasmine Hall said Shiffett is still bubbly, even on her senior day.
Shifflett’s first-ever home run was at North Carolina. LaPorte said it came at a time when her now captain wasn’t getting in the batting order as often and had to make the best of her opportunity. LaPorte said then that she was quiet and “might have spoken 10 words” a season.
On Saturday, Shifflett was vocal. In the dugout, she yelled every chant, and on the field, she led the team's defense.
That was something the Dukes needed in the second game against the Mountaineers. After cruising to a 6-2 victory in game one, App State hit a grand slam in the sixth inning of game two to tie the game 5-5. JMU sophomore pitcher Rebecca Muh entered to relieve freshman Kylah Berry but the stalled JMU offense needed something to take back control.
“The game is not over until it’s over,” LaPorte said. “Our team started to coast a little bit, and I could just feel it. You can’t give anybody chances or second chances in this league.”
Shifflett wasn’t the only Duke with a hot bat. Sophomore infielder Jasmine Hall walked up to the plate in the seventh with two on base and hit one right to center field. Her third of three home runs in two games won JMU the game and earned it the series sweep.
“I think it’s just being more aggressive,” Hall said. “So I was trying to be aggressive and hit something hard and give us a chance.”
Throughout the App State series, home runs were the difference-makers. Through three games played, JMU knocked seven home runs. Those hits scored runners on base Saturday, something the Dukes struggle with, and Hall’s three-run blast to finish the day added to that total.
Sophomore pitcher Lexi Rogers pitched a complete game in the first game, throwing all seven innings and only allowing two runs. Between the pitching and the hitting on the day, Hall said this season has shown the Dukes they can compete with Sun Belt teams and take games; JMU heads to Texas State (30-21-1, 10-8 Sun Belt) for the regular-season finale next weekend.
“Just having a little bit of relief going into the conference tournament … it’s the momentum and excitement,” LaPorte said. “That’s what they have to understand about these teams. No one’s going to throw in the towel and give wins away.”
Shifflett said there were senior day nerves and that LaPorte didn’t even talk to her pregame because of the emotions. The first time Shifflett played at Veterans Memorial Park was her final high school softball game.
Saturday, in her final time at VMP, she tied former JMU pitcher Odicci Alexander (2017-21) for fourth most home runs of all time. Shifflett smiled as she glanced over the field after hearing the fact.
“I am honored,” Shiffeltt said. “To know that I’m in the same realm is amazing.”
Shifflett’s having fun heading into her final official games as a Duke, LaPorte said; she’s embracing every opportunity while she has it. And two home runs don’t hurt.
“It's definitely sentimental,” LaPorte said. “We just have been through a lot together since she was that young to see her be able to do that for the last time on her home field, it's kind of what you want. It's magical.”