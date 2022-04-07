Redshirt junior infielder Hannah Shifflett wakes up, makes breakfast and brews coffee on a typical JMU softball gameday. She gets to Veterans Memorial Park early to put her uniform on and get in the mindset for the game ahead.
Shifflett also does something else before first pitch: She sets her phone down, hits play and records a TikTok.
“When we have home games, I usually get here pretty early and I’ll make them by myself,” Shifflett said.
These TikToks aren’t just something Shifflett does for herself. The short videos started on road trips when she was rooming with freshman outfielder and pitcher Isabelle Fishman. The TikToks are one of many ways Shifflett bonded with the big crop of freshmen for the Dukes this season.
“We were just kind of like, ‘You want to make a TikTok?’” Shifflett said. “Then I absolutely had so much fun making them, so every time I had a new roommate, I was like ‘You want to make a TikTok?’”
Shifflett and redshirt junior infielder Hallie Hall are the oldest members in JMU’s batting order for 2022 — one full of underclassmen. They’ve been in the program the longest and worked together this season to set the tone for the Dukes’ culture and expectations.
What makes working together to lead JMU so easy, the two said, is that they’re best friends.
“We actually roomed together freshman year,” Shifflett said. “She’s pretty much been my best friend ever since I’ve been here. Having her by my side each year has really been something that’s really grown the program and grown our relationship together.”
JMU softball head coach Loren LaPorte switched the batting order on multiple occasions, but some things stayed the same: Shifflett and Hall bat in the top half of the order. Shifflett’s been the constant for the Dukes this season in the leadoff spot while Hall’s bounced around — against U.Va. on April 6, she batted third.
Off the field, the two have taken the freshmen under their wing. In addition to Shifflett’s TikToks, the two go with the team to get ice cream, make dinner together and, as LaPorte said, develop the relationships off the field so that there’s trust on the field.
“I go over to Shifflett’s house and we cook stir fry,” Fishman said with a laugh. “We spend a lot of time off the field.”
It’s that relationship that Fishman said makes her feel confident on gameday. Seeing what the top of the order can do helps her because the upperclassmen tell her what pitches are coming and what to expect so that when she steps into the box, she knows what’s coming.
“They’re definitely trendsetters and tone-setters for the team,” Fishman said. “Having them at the top of the lineup and both corners of the field, they direct traffic on both sides. So, I think that’s very important here.”
On the field, LaPorte said both have different strengths. Hall is vocal in the locker room, and her head coach said she’s not afraid to call people out and be “abrupt” when the Dukes need to be better. Shifflett brings a Women’s College World Series run of experience to first base and has only two errors in 30 games.
“We have to have somebody that basically reels everybody back in — I think [that’s] Hannah,” LaPorte said. “I think Hallie is one of those players where … her delivery is good, whatever kind of message that she has to deliver — it’s holding somebody accountable. I feel like her and Hannah have kind of been the middlemen for the coaches and the rest of the team.”
Hall and Shifflett take time out of their Fridays to go to Starbucks together. While Shifflett said she spends a lot of time with her teammates, the two make it an afternoon.
That chemistry translates at the plate.
“I think it’s a lot about communication,” Shifflett said. “Say I hit first, and then she’s behind me. I can tell her what I’m seeing, what to do and give her some advice if she wants some. Knowing that she’s behind me or, say, we get flipped and I’m behind her, we have each other’s backs.”
For Hall, it’s about taking the energy from her leadoff hitter and continuing it. Against Lehigh in the third inning on March 11, the Dukes were down 2-1. Shifflett doubled up the center on the Mountain Hawks, putting her in scoring position, and Hall stepped up right behind her. The infielder hit a home run, scored both of them and gave JMU a lead it never relinquished.
“I think we kind of, in a sense, play off of each other,” Hall said. “Piggybacking off of each other is really important, and just having that trust that we have each other’s back is what’s really important.”
LaPorte said the team’s performance in games is based on how Shifflett and Hall adjust. Shifflett’s the only player on the team with more than two years of playing experience.
Against UNCW last weekend, Shifflett and Hall combined for four hits, two RBIs and eight strikeouts — the Dukes dropped two of the three games with the Seahawks.
“Hannah and Hallie really struggled this weekend,” LaPorte said. “It did set in the other players; [they] were like, ‘Oh, no.’ I think it can be good and bad [at] times when you have two upperclassmen at the top of the lineup because if they’re struggling then the rest of the team kind of worries, and that’s what happened to us this weekend.”
Fishman said Shifflett and Hall take care of the team but aren’t afraid to push them when the Dukes know they can play better. It’s about the culture, and after losing so many players in 2021, LaPorte added that having these two both step up at bat and on the field is critical to the team’s future.
“Shifflett and Hall have been our one-two punch,” LaPorte said.
