This season, Shelby Staib’s goal was to break the school record in the javelin throw. The redshirt junior thrower kicked off the year finishing second in the javelin at the March 18 Bob Davidson Memorial Invitational, throwing 47.88 meters. Her performance ranked second-best in the history of JMU javelin throw.
Six days later, she was first.
Staib’s crowning moment this season came at the three-day Raleigh Relays, March 24-26. She placed ninth overall in the javelin, throwing for 48.92 meters — the best javelin performance in JMU history.
“It means a lot to me [to break the record],” Staib said. “It’s a really great feeling to see myself put in that work and then now see the results that I’ve worked for all year long.”
The record was previously held by Nicolette Serratore (2015-19), who threw 48.43 meters in 2019.
When Staib was a freshman, she said the then-fifth year thrower Serratore was a role model to her. JMU’s track & field head coach Ron McCown said Serratore reached out to Staib and congratulated her on her achievement.
Staib said Serratore was a great athlete, a great person and was supportive of her about going after the javelin record. Staib said it was “a big honor” to have that support from her.
This is Staib’s second season in college outdoor track after not competing her freshman year due to the pandemic. Last year she participated in the triple jump, but McCown wanted Staib’s attention on throwing this season. Staib was third in the conference in javelin last year.
“She’s definitely a gifted athlete,” McCown said, “but her jumps … were just out of the scoring [finishers] in our conference meet, so we figured it’d be best to focus on the throws.”
With Staib’s attention solely on throwing events, she said she frequents medicine ball workouts that help her with speed and strength. She lifts three times a week and practices throws twice a week.
When Staib is throwing, she said McCown is her “go-to” and is always there to help her improve. McCown has been JMU’s head coach since 2018 and said it’s “always a pleasure” to see an athlete break a record.
“To know the hard work that Shelby’s put in and as focused as she is, I was very happy and pleased that she got that [record],” McCown said.
Staib’s hard work has shown not only in her sport, but in her teamwork. Senior jumper Skyla Davidson said watching the hard work Staib puts in makes her a “really encouraging” teammate.
“Last year she took pictures of me triple jumping, which was a lot of fun,” Davidson said. “She was right there on the runway with me when I was back triple jumping at the home meet. She’s a really good teammate and encourages everyone to try and do their best and excel [in] their events.”
After Staib broke the javelin record, Davidson said the whole team was proud — even the athletes who couldn’t make the meet reached out and congratulated her.
“I know she’s been working really hard in javelin to get that record and go to NCAAs,” Davidson said. “We were all super happy about it and she was so happy. It was a cool thing to see.”
Davidson said Staib is a leader but, because the team is so big, it’s hard to show leadership qualities to everyone. She said Staib is involved in the other events to encourage her fellow teammates.
“In her own way, I can tell with the people she practices with, she’s a leader,” Davidson said.
Staib followed up her record-breaking throw finishing sixth place in the javelin in the second day of the Hurricane Alumni Invitational on April 9, throwing for 44.96 meters.
Breaking the javelin record takes some pressure off, Staib said, as it was one of her season goals. Her attention now lies on the regionals meet after she said her record-breaking javelin performance should solidify her the chance to compete.
Now that Staib has broken the school’s javelin record, McCown said he believes Staib can achieve an even loftier goal: making it to the final round of the NCAA championships after making it to the first round last year.
“I have seen definite improvement each and every year, more so on just learning how to be a Division I student-athlete,” McCown said. “Her focus and her work ethic each year … just gets better and better and it’s paying off for her.”
