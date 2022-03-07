After JMU women’s tennis head coach Shelley Jaudon picked up her 100th career win last week, JMU men’s tennis head coach Steve Secord followed with his 300th win in the Dukes’ 6-1 win against Richmond. JMU took all six singles courts from the Spiders after dropping the doubles point.
In doubles, Richmond seniors Campbell Erwin and John Walsh defeated JMU senior Will Karpinski and junior Holden Koons 6-4. Sophomore Alaister Burke and junior Ricky Bell clinched the doubles point for the Spiders in their own 6-4 win over freshmen Mathieu Josserand and Edson Sanchez.
Karpinski began the slew of singles wins in his 6-2, 6-2 win against senior Alex Wernink. Redshirt freshman Youssef Sadek gave JMU its first lead of the day after winning 7-5, 6-1 over Erwin. After a first set that went to a tiebreaker, Koons cruised in the second set en route to a 7-6(9), 6-2 victory over Walsh.
In the first of three three-set matches to end the day, sophomore Oscar Hernandez clinched the match for JMU — defeating sophomore Sebastian Miano 6-2, 3-6, 6-2. Sanchez rallied after losing the first set to triumph over senior Josh Keitelman 5-7, 6-3, 6-2. Josserand followed suit in pulling out the win after dropping the first set — defeating Bell 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
With the win over another in-state foe, the Dukes move to 7-2, while Richmond falls to 4-5. The Dukes return to action March 12 when they travel to Charlotte, North Carolina for a match with Queen's University at 2 p.m.
