NEWARK, DELAWARE — Field goals, field goals, oh, and more field goals.
JMU football took care of business in the second half on the road against Delaware, backed by redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke’s five field goals. The Dukes downed the Blue Hens 22-10 to stay undefeated on the road.
“That’s a great win that was a hard-fought game,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “[Delaware] played physical on defense … We had to earn that [win].”
The first half saw four field goals from both teams combined, three of them by the Dukes. Ratke made a 47-, 37- and a 30-yard field goal in an effort for the All-American to dominate the scoring.
In the second quarter, redshirt junior quarterback Zach Gwynn connected with sophomore wide receiver James Collins to score the only touchdown of the half, a 26-yard grab.
The Dukes trailed the Blue Hens at halftime 10-9.
“I told the [players] … ‘This is football,” Cignetti said. “‘Let's play like we can play and no pressure, have fun, don’t look at the scoreboard.”
Rain played a factor in the contest from start to finish. It picked up in the first quarter, paused, then started again in the third. As a result, the dropped pass picked up, the run game increased and field goals became harder to kick.
“It was in the rain, there was kind of a breeze … It was pretty close,” Ratke said. “Luckily, it went in.”
JMU found the endzone in the third quarter as redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson put up the longest run of his career — he faked out the Blue Hens’ defense and ran 36 yards to score the Dukes’ first touchdown of the day.
“We knew coming into it that we had to take advantage of our opportunities in the red zone,” Johnson said. “Fortunately we were able to score a touchdown there and get a little more separation.”
Injuries played a key part in the contest as the day went on. Redshirt sophomore safety Que Reid appeared to have a lower-body injury in the first quarter, and starting center redshirt senior JT Timming was carted off the field in the third quarter. The two starters not returning is a storyline to watch in the coming weeks.
“It’s really hard for the whole offense [watching Timming go down with an injury],” Johnson said. “That’s one of the [players] I’ve been super close with since 2016. He’s a great player but it’s really hard.”
As the fourth quarter ticked away, the Dukes were in control. Delaware couldn’t move the ball. Time and time again, the depth of JMU’s defensive line swallowed Gwynn and the backfield.
The result? Turnovers and a record by Ratke.
Redshirt sophomore safety Chris Chukwuneke recovered a fumble, and redshirt senior cornerback Greg Ross intercepted Gwynn in the fourth quarter. Then, thanks to Chukwuneke’s play, Ratke aced his fifth field goal of the game, a career best.
“Ratke had an unbelievable game,” Cignetti said. “Those weren’t easy field goals; special teams were really good.”
JMU shut out the Blue Hens in the second half en route to staying undefeated on the road. Johnson finished with 119 yards and a rushing touchdown, while redshirt sophomore running back Latrele Palmer had a team-high 74 yards. Redshirt junior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey led the team with nine tackles, while redshirt senior linebacker Kelvin Azanama and redshirt junior defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu both had half sacks.
Gwynn finished the contest with 85 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions; and graduate running back Dejoun Lee led the team with 31 yards rushing. Senior defensive back Kendrick Whitehead finished with 15 tackles for the Blue Hens.
JMU improves to 6-1 (4-1 CAA) and heads home to face Elon on Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. Delaware drops to 3-4 (2-3 CAA) and stays at home to square off with Dixie State on the same date at 1 p.m.
“I’m looking forward to making all my kicks this time,” Ratke said with a laugh about heading back to Bridgeforth Stadium.
Scoring summary
Q1: Delaware field goal, 51-yard, Ryan Cole; Delaware 3-0
Q1: JMU field goal, 30-yard, Ethan Ratke; 3-3
Q1: JMU field goal, 37-yard, Ratke; JMU 6-3
Q2: Delaware touchdown, 26-yard reception to James Collins; Delaware 10-6
Q2: JMU field goal, 47-yard, Ratke; Delaware 10-9
Q3: JMU field goal, 47-yard, Ratke; JMU 12-10
Q3: JMU touchdown, 36-yard rush from Cole Johnson; JMU 19-10
Q4: JMU field goal, 42-yard, Ratke; JMU 22-10
